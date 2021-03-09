OPINION | JOHN BRUMMETT: Supremely sticky

The Arkansas Supreme Court is properly and vitally the pre-eminent element of a powerfully co-equal branch of government with the governor and Legislature.

A brilliantly delicate system encompassing executive, legislative and judicial branches requires the work of reasonable people capable of delicacy. Yet we're stuck in Arkansas with delicacy-challenged individuals on our Supreme Court.

Legislatures make laws and spend money. Governors enact and execute those laws and expenditures. The judicial branch, resting ultimate authority in the state Supreme Court, may overrule any or all of that provided it receives cases that invoke what's known as "judicial review" of laws made by legislative vote and executive signature.

A governor sets by statutory authority an execution date for a Death Row inmate, whose lawyer may petition for a stay in a process leading to the Supreme Court, which may call off the execution.

Life and death is a lot of power for seven people in black robes.

But it doesn't seem to be enough for our six associate justices and one chief justice, two to four of whom are believed to carry chips on their shoulders reflecting their resentment that they are not as esteemed as they ought to be.

Without any case on which to rule, this Supreme Court hauled off unilaterally last week and issued an order called a per curiam, meaning unanimously by the court. It presumed to order that judges and court personnel statewide--owing to the backlog of cases caused by the pandemic--may now get vaccinations.

That's a little like Gov. Asa Hutchinson declaring that, in the case before the state Supreme Court of appellant Jones versus appellee Smith, he was deciding in favor of Jones and remanding the case to the circuit court for adherence to the terms of his reversal.

In such a case, the Supreme Court would say "what the heck" and question whether the governor had lost his mind.

Hutchinson probably thought that of the Supreme Court, but toned it down.

You see, he lawfully executes the management of state government under, in the matter of the vaccination schedule, special emergency health-related powers granted by legislative action. Under that, he and his relevant executive agencies declare which groups of people go first for vaccinations, and second, and third, and so forth.

He has not yet gotten around to court employees. Vaccines have been limited. Widely accepted reason prioritizes older people, vulnerable people and front-line workers who necessarily face the public every day.

It's urgent that courts reopen to dig into the backlog. Justice delayed is justice denied, they say, and that's true.

But it's not the very tip-top consideration when you're getting only dribbles of vaccines and assessing the degree of necessity of public services and prioritizing protections for the most vulnerable.

Hutchinson issued a statement saying he appreciated the high court's concern for judges, prosecutors and court personnel, and shared that concern, and that he expected to accelerate vaccinations soon to that group and others with the increased production and distribution.

In other words, he said no to an order of the Supreme Court.

That poses an altogether sticky situation. You don't want your Supreme Court unilaterally decreeing executive actions overlapping the governor's power. You don't want your governor to ignore a Supreme Court order, lest the next losing appellant or appellee try to ignore one as well.

And you certainly don't want court bailiff Joe Jones going over to the vaccination clinic and flashing the order from the Supreme Court and saying "gimme my shot right now, dadgummit, or I'll sic Chief Justice Dan Kemp on you, or, better yet, one of those meaner associate justices."

You'd like your seven highest state judges to exercise more reasoned restraint--more judicial temperament--than to issue such an order. You'd like them to proceed more delicately.

You expect them to be concerned about the backlog of cases statewide. You'd like their chief, Kemp, to respect the governor's exclusive executive power. You'd like him to call over to the governor and ask for inclusion of court personnel in active vaccination groups because of the clogged wheels of justice.

You'd prefer, if the governor had said "not yet," that the court issue a news release through the Administrative Office of the Courts declaring the need for these vaccinations and publicly seeking the governor's kind reconsideration and quick action.

But, no, what we have--I suspect--is some of these chip-on-shoulder justices, and there is no need to call names speculatively, leaning on the passive facilitator that Kemp is to put out an order saying that, by damn, the word "supreme" means what it says and it's time for this particular subset of supreme personages to go all Diana Ross diva on everybody with a rendition of "Come See About Me."

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.