THE RECRUITING GUY: UA commitments on recruiting trail

Little Rock Parkview running back and University of Arkansas commitment James Jointer, along with pledges Dax Courtney and JJ Hollingsworth, are working on other in-state prospects in hopes that they'll join them in Fayetteville.

"I've talked to a lot of players that have played for Arkansas like Joe Adams and Jarius Wright," Jointer said. "Those guys said the last time Arkansas was good they had all of the in-state guys, so we're going to try and bring that back."

Jointer, 6-1, 210 pounds, picked Arkansas over more than 25 other schools like Florida State, Missouri, Tennessee, Purdue, Colorado, Virginia and Michigan State.

He and Maumelle offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee went public with their commitments to the Hogs on Saturday.

"My main focus is all my in-state friends stay home, and then I want to go into the other states and get other players," Jointer said.

Jointer, Courtney and Hollingsworth have been in communication with Clarendon athlete Quincey McAdoo, a Florida State commitment, Joe T. Robinson offensive tackle E'Marion Harris, Fayetteville receiver Isaiah Sategna and Maumelle defensive lineman Nico Davillier.

"I've been around Arkansas a lot," Jointer said. "There's no place like home. These other schools' fans aren't going to love you after football. It's a place you can always call home. Your family will be really happy with you staying home. Arkansas football they're going to take of guys from here. Just telling them real facts outside of football."

Life after football helped Jointer's decision to be a Razorback, and he's reminding the other in-state targets they should too.

"That's a big thing that played a role in my decision," Jointer said. "I want to be a high school coach so that played a big part in my decision. I know playing for Arkansas will set me up for that once football is over.

"You can get a pretty good job once football is over if you play for the University of Arkansas versus going out of state."

Jointer believes there could be some good news coming for the Hogs in the coming weeks.

"I'm still not done recruiting them," Jointer said. "I feel like at the end of the day hopefully I can get them to make Arkansas the place they call home."

Arkansas freshman quarterback Lucas Coley and safety Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan were leaders of the 2021 recruiting class. Coley is also recruiting for the 2022 class.

"Lucas still recruits our class like he's a part of it," Jointer said.

Some out-of-state prospects Jointer has reached out to include receiver Stephon Johnson of Lancaster, Texas, and cornerback Jordan Allen of Lafayette Christian Academy in Louisiana.

