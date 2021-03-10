6A BOYS: Buccino takes over to give West a win in 2 overtimes

FAYETTEVILLE -- Riley Buccino finally put an end to Conway's comeback attempt Tuesday afternoon.

Buccino scored six of his 12 points in the second overtime to give Bentonville West a 59-56 victory over Conway in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament at Bulldog Arena. Bentonville West advances to face Little Rock Central in a second-round game Thursday at 1 p.m.

Conway rallied from a 13-point deficit to tie the game 46-46 at the end of regulation. The teams were still tied when Buccino took over in the second overtime, scoring all six of Bentonville West's points when he sandwiched a rebound basket between four free throws.

His second set of free throws came with 4.7 seconds, and Conway threw away its opportunity to tie when a pass sailed out of bounds.

Sophomore Tucker Anderson had the hot hand early and finished with 21 points for Bentonville West (18-12). Sophomore Dawson Price contributed eight points, but it was Buccino who made the clutch plays down the stretch to secure the win for the Wolverines.

"People don't realize Riley's just a junior and he's been making plays for three years," Bentonville West Coach Greg White said. "Riley's been that catalyst. He's been the type of guy we want to build around."

Conway's comeback attempt was fueled by Jayden Williams, a burly center who dominated inside to finish with 15 points for the Wampus Cats (8-13). Williams received help in the second half from DJ Lockhart, who finished with 15 points and made a three-pointer to tie the game 46-46 with 50 seconds left in regulation. Conway had a chance to win in the first overtime, but Paul Harris missed a contested layup with two seconds left.

Harris finished with 10 points, including Conway's only basket in the second overtime.

Tuesday's win completed quite a turnaround for Bentonville West, which lost 86-64 to Fayetteville last week in the 6A-West Conference tournament.

"This is the first time we've won in this building since January 2017," White said. "We're standing here in March when most people didn't think we'd make it this far. We came in and played well. I hope we made the conference proud because I know we made our school proud."

The Wolverines will get another chance at Little Rock Central after losing 67-56 to the Tigers last year in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament. Central advanced to the championship game, where the Tigers were declared co-champions with Conway after the state finals in four classifications were canceled because of concerns about covid-19.

Bryant 71, Springdale 42

Camren Hunter scored half of his 16 points in the first quarter to propel Bryant's fast start as the Hornets advanced with a convincing victory over Springdale.

Bryant (19-4), the third seed from the 6A-Central, hit four three-pointers in the first quarter and built a 23-8 cushion. The Hornets remained on the offensive attack and enjoyed a 48-19 halftime cushion, then took a 63-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

Drake Fowler also had 16 points for Bryant, which will play Bentonville in a quarterfinal game Thursday. Quin Cobbs had 12 points and Anthony Thomas added 10 for Springdale (11-15).