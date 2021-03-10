6A GIRLS: NLR girls run past Bentonville West

FAYETTEVILLE -- The limited attendance at the Class 6A state basketball tournament allowed Daryl Fimple to be clearly heard Tuesday afternoon as he yelled for his North Little Rock girls to run.

The Lady Charging Wildcats listened and responded to their coach as they raced into the quarterfinals with a 66-36 victory over Bentonville West in Bulldog Arena.

"I think that's our best thing going right now, especially on the glass," Fimple said. "We're a little bit undersized, and we have to compete there. But if we can get out in transition, even on a make, we have to push it back up the floor because of numbers."

North Little Rock (18-8), now in its third consecutive week without 6-3 junior post Amauri Williams, wasted little time and got most of its shots with plenty of time remaining on the shot clock. After a Savannah Rangel bucket gave Bentonville West (9-18) a 2-0 lead, the Lady Charging Wildcats scored the next nine points to seize control.

North Little Rock also also moved on defense, where all five players remained in the front court and terrorized Bentonville West with its full-court press. The Lady Wolverines couldn't get the ball in play on two occasions in the first quarter and had several turnovers because of the pressure.

"When we get playing like that, I think everybody's ability to play hard gets shined out," Fimple said. "Because if you're not, it shows up real fast. When you're trying to guard 94 feet, and you're kind of loafing, it's going to show up a lot easier.

"We'll have to play the numbers game from here on out. It's like I told our girls, 'If we give up a bucket, let's push it back at them and kind of wear them out.' You can tell we have about 10 or 12 girls that can play, so strength's in numbers, I guess."

North Little Rock blew the game open in the first three minutes of the second quarter, outscoring Bentonville West 12-2 and turning a 15-8 lead into a 27-10 cushion after Destine Duckworth hit back-to-back baskets to end the run. The Lady Charging Wildcats enjoyed a 35-17 lead at halftime, and Jocelyn Tate's bucket made it a 64-33 game with 6:45 remaining.

Duckworth finished with 22 points to lead North Little Rock, which advances to a Thursday quarterfinal game against Bentonville, which the Lady Charging Wildcats defeated 50-48 in December. Kelina Foster was the only other North Little Rock player in double figures with 10, but nine of its 13 players scored.

Ivy Johnson was the only Bentonville West player in double figures, finishing with 13.

Springdale Har-Ber 46, Bryant 36

Pacious McDaniel poured in 32 points to lead Springdale Har-Ber past Bryant.

Har-Ber needed a big effort from McDaniel with Caylan Koons on the bench with an elbow brace on her left arm. Koons, who hyperextended her elbow against Bentonville, will not play again as Har-Ber advanced to Thursday's 10 a.m. quarterfinal game against Fort Smith Northside.

McDaniel, who began the fourth quarter on the bench with four fouls, continued her scoring spree in the final quarter when Har-Ber outscored Bryant 21-7. The Lady Wildcats also received big baskets from Claire Bowden, who scored nine of her 12 points in the second half.

Bowden scored five consecutive points in the fourth quarter before McDaniel followed with seven more to secure the first-round victory for the Lady Wildcats (13-12).

Parris Atkins and Brilynn Findley each had 10 points for Bryant (13-11).