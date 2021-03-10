ASU set to hire Tom Bowen as next athletic director

Arkansas State University is set to hire former Memphis athletic director Tom Bowen as the school’s next athletic director, a source close to the athletic department confirmed Wednesday.

Bowen will replace former athletic director Terry Mohajir, who left ASU for the same position at the University of Central Florida on Feb. 10. ASU is expected to announce the hiring Wednesday with a press conference to follow on Thursday.

Bowen, 59, most recently served at Memphis from 2012-2019, where he oversaw the Tigers’ transition into the American Athletic Conference and made impact hirings that included football head coach Justin Fuente and men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway. He previously held the same role at San Jose State from 2004-2012, and his resume includes stops at the University of California-Berkeley, Saint Mary’s College (Calif.) and with the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers.

The native of Denver, Colo. began his career in athletic administration in associate athletic director roles at Saint Mary’s (1997-2000) and Cal (2000-02) before spending three years in community relations in the 49ers front office.

Bowen was hired as the athletic director at San Jose State in 2004. In 2009, he hired head football coach Mike MacIntyre, who took a Spartans program that went 1-12 in 2010 to an 11-2 finish and a Military Bowl victory two years later. Bowen also paved the way for San Jose State’s move to the Mountain West Conference in 2013, which came after his departure in 2012.

Bowen oversaw a revival of Memphis’ football program during his time with the Tigers, hiring Fuente and later Mike Norvell, who led the program to AAC conference titles in 2014 and 2019, respectively. He also secured Hardaway -- one of the most decorated athletes in the school’s history -- to return as Memphis’ men’s basketball coach in 2018, and achieved $40 in facilities improvements during his tenure.

Bowen resigned from his position in April 2019, just two months after receiving a six-month contract extension, citing the pursuit of “a new career opportunity,” amid reports of his candidacy for the role of Southern Conference commissioner.

According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, university president M. David Rudd received a letter “alleging behavior between Bowen and an unnamed individual that was ‘a bit flirty’ during a women’s basketball road trip,” four days prior to Bowen’s 2019 resignation.

Bowen later denied that the letter impacted his resignation.