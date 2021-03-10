Boys HS state tournament roundups

BOYS

CLASS 5A

RUSSELLVILLE 71,

HOT SPRINGS 54

Trey Allen finished with 20 points and seven rebounds as the 5A-West champions moved on by beating the host team.

Donyae May had 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists while Grayson Sims added 18 points for the Cyclones, who led 51-43 at the start of the fourth quarter before sprinting way.

Russellville will next face either Marion or Maumelle on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Jadyn Walker scored 14 points and Bino Stephens had all 10 of his points in the first half for Hot Springs (13-14). Jabari West and Nasir Hannah collected nine points each.

CLASS 3A

HARDING ACADEMY 28, DREW CENTRAL 25

Carter Neal scored 14 points for Harding Academy (18-7), which avoided being upset in a low-scoring affair.

The Wildcats, who won Region 2, had just three points in the third quarter -- a Neal three-pointer -- but took a 18-15 lead into the fourth.

Jaden Golden scored eight points to lead Drew Central (12-9), which was held to just three points in the second quarter.

McGEHEE 46, CLINTON 38

Andreas Jordan had 16 points, with 13 coming in the first half, as McGehee (17-4) beat the hosts.

David Moore and Kyan Bell both scored eight points for the Owls, who rallied after being down 26-24 at halftime.

Harrison Hall hit five three-pointers and finished with 17 points for Clinton (19-10). Nathan Farmer had 10 points for the Yellowjackets.

CLASS 2A

CADDO HILLS 58,

MANSFIELD 40

Connon Kincannon struck for 22 points to send Caddo Hills (29-4) streaking into the next round.

Cameron Gaither followed with 15 points for the Indians, who held Mansfield (11-18) to five points through the first eight minutes.

Codi Chick had 19 points for the Tigers.

LAVACA 40, MAGNET COVE 30

Luke Watson's 12 points led a winning effort for Lavaca (16-8) in the opening round.

Kolby Glidewell and Drake Grantham had seven points apiece for the Golden Arrows. Lavaca led just 26-25 after the third quarter but gave up just five points in the final period.

Nathan Wetherington had nine points and Evin Ashcraft added eight points for Magnet Cove (19-9).

GIRLS

CLASS 5A

VILONIA 77, SHERIDAN 49

Mackenzie Floyd drilled four three-pointers and scored 18 points in a first-round victory for Vilonia (24-2).

Laney Mears tallied 12 points and Addie Womack chipped in with 11 points for the Lady Eagles, who ran out to a 32-9 lead after one quarter.

Claire Denny and Kayden Porter each delivered 16 points for Sheridan (10-11).

LAKE HAMILTON 72, GREENBRIER 66, OT

Aspen Thornton had a game-high 37 points as Lake Hamilton (24-3) won its 20th consecutive game, but it needed overtime.

Greenbrier's McKayla Betts, who scored 24 points, had a chance to win the game in regulation but missed a free throw with 1.7 seconds left.

Lake Hamilton, which led by 13 points in the fourth quarter, scored 11 of the 16 points in overtime to win. Tia Mullenix scored 17 points and Hayleigh Wyrick finished with 15 points for the Lady Wolves, who will play either Sylvan Hills or West Wemphis on Saturday.

Emma Rehm had 18 pints for Greenbrier (16-12).

CLASS 3A

MOUNTAIN VIEW 57,

LAKE VILLAGE 41

Josie Story put up 19 of her 25 points in the first half, including 14 in the second quarter, as top-seeded Mountain View (21-4) won its seventh game in a row.

Aubrey Isbell scored 10 points and Chaelann Vickers added eight points for the Lady Yellowjackets, who had a 38-19 lead at halftime.

E'necia Sykies had 14 points while A'niyah MIller and Hope Johnson both finished with eight points for Lake Village (14-7).

CENTERPOINT 49,

ROSE BUD 25

Emily Balliette had 18 points to guide Centerpoint (22-5) into the quarterfinals with its ninth victory in its past 10 games.

Marlee Bright added 14 points for the Lady Knights.

Emily Smith scored 10 points for Rose Bud (18-5), which lost its last three games.

CLASS 2A

ACORN 45,

PARKERS CHAPEL 39

Ashlynn Bissell put in nine of her 17 points during the fourth quarter to spearhead a surge by Acorn (26-4).

Hallie Holland scored 13 points for the Lady Tigers, who were tied at 39-39 at the end of the third quarter.

Ali Looney and Drue Thomas had 10 points apiece for Parkers Chapel (20-5). Taylor Fortune chipped in eight points.

MURFREESBORO 43,

COTTER 27

Three players scored at least 10 points for Murfreesboro (16-12) in its 16-point victory.

Rhealee Campbell had 14 points, Emma Corbitt totaled 11 points and Santana Leeper scored 10 points for the Lady Rattlers, who yielded just four points in the second quarter.

Rebecca Benedict had a team-leading six points for Cotter (22-5).

CLASS 1A

NORFORK 59, EMERSON 38

Kiley Alman and Hannah Bryant shared the heavy lifting by scoring 17 points each to carry Norfork (20-11) to a first-round upset of the No. 1 team from Region 4.

Keely Blanchard ended with 11 points and Liza Shaddy had nine points for the Lady Panthers, who finished fourth at last week's Region 2 tournament.

Norfork built a 31-19 lead after two quarters and doubled up its foes (21-4) 14-7 in the third quarter.

Cassidy Jones had 13 points and Lexi Pyle scored 10 points for Emerson, which had its 10-game winning streak snapped.