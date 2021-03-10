Sections
Capacity to increase for home Razorback baseball games

by Matt Jones | Today at 12:23 p.m.
Arkansas baseball fans call the Hogs during a game against Murray State on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas will increase capacity at Baum-Walker Stadium by approximately 1,500 through the end of March.

Capacity was limited to 4,218 for the Razorbacks’ first seven home games against Southeast Missouri State and Murray State, based on guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson allowed all public health directives to expire at the end of February, with the exception of a statewide mask mandate.

The updated attendance limit of approximately 5,700 accounts for about 49.4% of the total stadium capacity of 11,531.

Arkansas’ first game with the expanded capacity is scheduled for next Tuesday night against Oklahoma. The Razorbacks have six other home games scheduled in March — against Alabama on March 19-21, Memphis on March 23-24 and Central Arkansas on March 30.

The UA will reassess its seating capacity prior to the April 1 series opener against Auburn.

Razorback Foundation members and baseball season-ticket holders will be given an exclusive window to purchase new seats beginning Thursday at 9 a.m. All remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday at 9 a.m.

In addition to baseball games, the Razorbacks will increase capacity at home softball games by 120 during the month of March. Softball attendance at Bogle Park has previously been limited to 600 this season.

UPDATE: An initial figure of 1,200 new tickets was updated to around 1,500 new tickets after the story was first published. It has been updated to reflect the new figures.

