Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Pleasant Plains man drowns at Greers Ferry Lake, authorities say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 12:15 p.m.
FILE - Greers Ferry Dam, with Dam Site Park beyond, is shown in this July 4, 2019 file photo.

A 55-year-old man drowned while working on a boat at Greers Ferry Lake on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Deputies and other first responders came to Shiloh Marina, 1350 Shiloh Road, shortly after 3:40 p.m. after they were notified of a possible drowning, according to a news release by the Cleburne County sheriff’s office.

Shortly after arrival, the responders recovered Robert Beel of Pleasant Plains, who had gone under the water, the release states. Authorities said medics performed CPR in an attempt to resuscitate Beel, but he died while being transported for further treatment.

Family members on scene told authorities the man was in the water working on a boat, but was unable to come back to surface after going underwater a second time, according to the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Congress OKs $1.9 trillion virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems
by The Associated Press
Wednesday recruiting tidbits: Touted lineman definitely plans to visit Hill
by Richard Davenport
ASU set to hire Tom Bowen as next athletic director
by Eli Lederman
Lockdown lifted for Watson Chapel schools, officials say
by Brianna Kwasnik
OPINION | WALLY HALL: Bring on the SEC Tournament
by Wally Hall
ADVERTISEMENT