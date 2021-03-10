Pleasant Plains man drowns at Greers Ferry Lake, authorities say

A 55-year-old man drowned while working on a boat at Greers Ferry Lake on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Deputies and other first responders came to Shiloh Marina, 1350 Shiloh Road, shortly after 3:40 p.m. after they were notified of a possible drowning, according to a news release by the Cleburne County sheriff’s office.

Shortly after arrival, the responders recovered Robert Beel of Pleasant Plains, who had gone under the water, the release states. Authorities said medics performed CPR in an attempt to resuscitate Beel, but he died while being transported for further treatment.

Family members on scene told authorities the man was in the water working on a boat, but was unable to come back to surface after going underwater a second time, according to the release.