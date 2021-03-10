Little Rock police identify suspect in February shooting

Investigators are searching for an 18-year-old Little Rock man in connection with the Feb. 28 shooting of a 17-year-old girl, according to Little Rock police.

Yamahn Toney is wanted on aggravated assault and battery charges, according to a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department.

Police initially responded at 6:48 p.m. Feb. 28 to a shooting call in the 14000 block of Otter Creek Parkway, located in the Otter Creek neighborhood about 2 miles west of the Interstate 30/Interstate 430 interchange. First responders at the scene placed a tourniquet on the victim's leg before she was transported to Arkansas Children's Hospital, according to a police report.

Video surveillance showed multiple men shooting firearms before fleeing the area. An occupied residence and a vehicle in the area were both struck, the report said.

On March 2, the Little Rock Police Department posted a flyer on Twitter with photos of suspects in the shooting. According to department spokesman Sgt. Eric Barnes, Toney is the only identified suspect in the case.

Detective are asking anyone with information to call (501) 404-3041.