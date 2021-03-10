LR board updated on study plan

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday were told that a proposed staffing study to examine the Police Department would be completed within three to six months and would be funded by a federal asset forfeiture program, not city dollars.

If city directors approve a resolution next week authorizing the comprehensive staffing study, then the Center for Public Safety Management LLC, a Washington-based firm, will conduct it.

The Center for Public Safety Management, an offshoot of the nonprofit International City/County Management Association, offers technical analysis to local governments on operations and resources within police and fire departments.

The resolution authorizing the Little Rock city manager to enter into a contract with the firm is on the board's agenda for approval at next Tuesday's formal board meeting.

A memo from the city manager's office describing the background of the resolution says the study is intended to assess how many personnel should be assigned to each of the Police Department's three bureaus: executive, investigative and operational.

Additionally, the memo says the Center for Public Safety Management should provide "recommendations of staffing with regards to sworn and civilian assignments, and recommendations should include how to transition sworn personnel to civilian."

The firm won out over four other entities that submitted bids in response to a 2020 request for qualifications, according to the text of the resolution.

Officials believe the firm will provide an "accurate and a working product" that can be used to determine how staffing resources are deployed, Police Chief Keith Humphrey told members during the board's agenda meeting.

Asked by Vice Mayor Lance Hines if the study would look at how patrol subdivisions are staffed or if they need to be increased or realigned, Humphrey said it would.

With regard to the timeline of the study, Maj. Heath Helton of the Little Rock Police Department told board members that once the contract is signed, data will be provided to the firm's assessment team.

"They're supposed to come back with a final report within 90 to 120 days, so it'll happen very quickly," Helton said.

The proposed contract with the Center for Public Safety Management is for a maximum amount of $87,500.

Funding for the study would come from a federal asset forfeiture program, not city tax dollars, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. noted during the meeting.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice guide to the federal asset forfeiture equitable sharing program, federal authorities may share forfeited property to participating state and local law enforcement agencies that participate in an operation that results in the government netting the property.

Scott said that "these are dollars that are in possession of the federal government that we are getting access to, to use for specific purposes."

He added, "So in line, while it's a part of our budgeting mechanism, they are not city tax dollars."

Asked by at-large City Director Antwan Phillips about whether the staffing study would include the question of adding social workers to the police force, Humphrey said the study would tell officials whether there are areas of the Police Department "we might be able to civilianize."

A grant-funded social worker position at the Police Department was included in the city's 2021 budget, which board members adopted late last year.

Scott on Tuesday called that position "a start" and suggested that the staffing study would hopefully show a justification to create a team of social workers, "whether through attrition or transition."

Adding to Scott's comments, City Manager Bruce Moore said the firm brings in teams of experts to examine all aspects of policing. As city officials work toward a vision of 21st-century policing, Moore said that "the whole social work aspect is a critical part of that."

The mayor also gave what he called "a gentle nudge" to the police chief on the question of whether the department's new social worker would be hired by the end of the second quarter.

"We're working on that, sir," Humphrey said.