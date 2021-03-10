The World in Brief

Kerry in talks with EU climate officials

BRUSSELS -- U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry traveled to Brussels on Tuesday to relaunch trans-Atlantic cooperation with European officials in the wake of President Joe Biden's decision to rejoin the global effort to curb climate change.

Like EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Biden has said that fighting global warming is among his highest priorities. Biden had the United States rejoin the Paris climate accord in the first hours of his presidency, undoing the U.S. withdrawal ordered by former President Donald Trump.

Kerry was welcomed by the EU Commission vice-president in charge of climate action, Frans Timmermans, for discussions focusing on the next U.N. climate summit, taking place in Glasgow in November. He also held talks with von der Leyen and other EU officials during a weekly commission meeting on trans-Atlantic climate action.

Kerry insisted the partnership should "even be stronger now."

The 2015 Paris climate change accord commits countries to put forward plans for reducing their emissions of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, which is released from burning fossil fuels.

Mayor, police officers killed in shootout

MANILA, Philippines -- Police killed a central Philippine city mayor and two of his aides, while two of the police officers were killed in the latest deadly violence involving the police force, officials said Tuesday.

"I can only assume that this was a mistaken encounter," Brig. Gen. Ronaldo de Jesus, a regional police commander, said based on initial police reports.

The police were on routine patrol when they were fired upon Monday afternoon by security aides of Catbalogan City Mayor Ronaldo Aquino, who was being driven in a van in eastern Samar province, according to de Jesus.

The police returned fire and killed Aquino and two of his aides, including a police escort, while the mayor's aides killed two of the police officers, who were driving behind the mayor's van, he said.

Several mayors and provincial officials linked to illegal drugs have been ambushed and killed by unknown gunmen under the rule of President Rodrigo Duterte, who has overseen a deadly anti-drug crackdown that has alarmed Western governments and human rights watchdogs. But Rep. Edgar Sarmiento said Aquino had no involvement in the illegal drug trade.

5 Turks sentenced in Russian's slaying

ANKARA, Turkey -- A Turkish court on Tuesday sentenced five people to life prison terms over the assassination of Russia's ambassador to Turkey in 2016, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

An off-duty police officer, Mevlut Mert Altintas, fatally shot Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov at a photo exhibition in Turkish capital Ankara on Dec. 19, 2016. Other officers later shot and killed the gunman at the scene.

Turkish prosecutors concluded that a network led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen was behind Karlov's slaying and charged 28 people, including Gulen, over the killing. Prosecutors said the attack was meant to derail warming ties between Turkey and Russia.

The Ankara court convicted three of the defendants of the charges of "attempting to overturn the constitutional order" and of "murder with the aim of terrorism" and sentenced them to two separate life terms, Anadolu reported. Two other defendants received one life term each for "attempting to overturn the constitutional order" and 15-year prison terms for aiding the murder.

The defendants have rejected all accusations against them and are expected to appeal the ruling. Gulen, who has lived in the United States since 1999, has denied involvement in the coup or the Russian diplomat's assassination. Turkey is seeking his extradition.

Mexico announces Chinese vaccine deal

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico announced a huge bet on Chinese vaccines Tuesday, without making public any information about their efficacy.

Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the Mexican government has signed agreements for 12 million doses of the yet-unapproved Sinopharm vaccine and increased to a total of 20 million doses its contracts for the Coronavac dose made by China's Sinovac.

Deliveries of Sinovac have already started, with the full 20 million doses expected by July. The Sinopharm vaccines are to be delivered between March and June.

The total of 32 million doses, plus at least 4 million doses of the CanSino shot, would dwarf the estimated 5 million vaccine doses Mexico has acquired so far from other sources.

However, Ebrard's office has repeatedly refused to answer questions about the efficacy of the Chinese shots.

