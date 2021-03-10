Sections
Mike Anderson named Big East coach of the year

by Bob Holt | Today at 12:46 p.m.
St. John's head coach Mike Anderson watches from the sideline during the second half if an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Mike Anderson is the Big East coach of the year, it was announced Wednesday, for leading St. John’s to a 16-10 regular-season record and 10-9 mark in the conference.

Anderson, who coached the University of Arkansas for eight seasons, was voted the Big East honor by the conference coaches.

St. John’s finished with a winning record in Big East play for the first time since the 2014-15 season and took fourth in the 11-team conference standings after being picked ninth in a preseason coaches’ poll.

Anderson is the third St. John's coach to be Big East Coach of the Year and first since Brian Mahoney in 1993 — the year Arkansas beat the Red Storm 80-74 in a second-round NCAA Tournament game with Anderson as a Razorbacks assistant coach for Nolan Richardson.

Lou Carnesecca was Big East coach of the year three times at St. John’s in 1983, 1985 and 1986.

Anderson won his 400th game this season when St. John’s beat Xavier 93-84 on Feb. 17. He has a 403-226 record in 19 seasons at Alabama-Birmingham, Missouri, Arkansas and St. John’s.

Anderson had a 169-102 record at Arkansas with three NCAA Tournament and two NIT appearances. He was fired after the Razorbacks went 18-16 in the 2018-19 season and played in the NIT.

Anderson, 61, was an Arkansas assistant coach for 17 seasons.

Eric Musselman replaced Anderson at Arkansas and has led the Razorbacks to a 21-5 record this season. Arkansas is No. 8 in The Associated Press poll for its first top 10 ranking since 1995.

Anderson was 17-15 in his first season at St. John’s, including 5-13 in the Big East.

The Red Storm open Big East Tournament play Thursday against Seton Hall.

