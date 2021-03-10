Murder trial to carry on despite witness's death

The only witness to report seeing a violent encounter between a 45-year-old Jacksonville woman and the boyfriend accused of killing her is dead.

But the death isn't enough to dissuade prosecutors from continuing to pursue a first-degree murder charge against 49-year-old James Anthony Dokes of Jacksonville.

Senior deputy prosecutor Jeanna Sherrill said the case against Dokes does not rely solely on the account of neighbor Frank Lynn Brooks Sr., 58, who died Jan. 22. The circumstances of Brooks' death were not disclosed but court records indicate he had been in ill health for the past five years.

Dokes is accused of beating girlfriend Vinolya Ann "Vino" Myers to death in July at his Pike Avenue home.

He's been jailed since his arrest that same day, about eight hours after Jacksonville police found the bleeding and bruised mother of two unconscious but alive.

The injured woman was in a car with Dokes' sister and brother. The siblings were driving her to the hospital, but quickly stopped to call for an ambulance because they feared she would not survive the drive.

Sherrill told Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson that the prosecution case relies on conflicting details Dokes told police after she died. She said Dokes changed his story after being confronted by how it conflicted with Brooks' statement to investigators.

Asked about how Myers was injured, Dokes told police that she had drunkenly fallen off his front porch, denying that he had done anything to hurt her, the prosecutor said.

But after being told with what Brooks said he had witnessed -- Dokes beating a woman bloody then throwing her off his porch -- Dokes told investigators he did not remember what had happened, Sherrill said.

"We believe we can still prove this defendant is guilty of first-degree murder," she said, telling the judge that Myers was "clearly" beaten to death.

The prosecution disclosure occurred because Dokes' lawyer had questioned whether Brooks' death had left authorities with enough evidence to convict his client.

"I don't see any way the state can proceed," public defender Lou Marczuk told the judge.

Marczuk said the change in circumstances warranted a reduction in Dokes' bail from $250,000 to $10,000. The judge agreed to $150,000. Prosecutors contend Dokes, with convictions for drug trafficking and domestic violence, is a flight risk who has been classified at times as a fugitive from the law in Arkansas and Missouri.

Myers died from injuries that caused bleeding in her brain and had suffered cuts, scrapes and bruises on her face and body, police say.

Brooks had told police that after Dokes beat the woman and threw her down, Dokes dragged her back into the house. Police said the encounter occurred about an hour after Myers had been seen by friends at Galloway Park who said she had been drunk but in good health.

Dokes' sister told authorities that he had called her over to his house for an emergency. When she and another brother arrived, Dokes carried Myers out of the house and put her in the car with them to take to the hospital. Dokes did not go with them. The siblings made it about a block before realizing how badly injured Myers was and called for help.

Among Dokes' convictions are a 1998 second-degree battery conviction for a knife attack on an acquaintance who said Dokes had molested her after refusing to leave her Jacksonville home.

Dokes contended that he had been invited to the residence and that the woman was injured while he was protecting himself from her. At trial, a Pulaski County jury sentenced him to 12 years in prison but did not convict of sexual abuse.