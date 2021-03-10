Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Dylan Coats, 31, of 203 S. Round St. in Farmington was arrested Monday in connection with drug trafficking, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, possession of firearm by certain persons and possession of drug paraphernalia. Coats was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Dustin Satterfield, 38, of 524 E. 27th Court North in Tulsa, Okla., was arrested Monday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, possession of firearm by certain persons and possession of drug paraphernalia. Satterfield was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Bentonville

• April Rich, 39, of 1205 Laura Ave. in Berryville was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Rich was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Farmington

• Michael Roberts, 35, of 13648 Curley Road in Elkins was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roberts was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Tommy Hawkins, 28, of 14288 Arkansas 265 South in West Fork was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hawkins was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Devell Chambers, 48, of 650 W. Poplar St. B7, in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with burglary and theft of property. Chambers was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Lloyd Carter, 32, of Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with robbery. Carter was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Rogers

• Carlos Palma, 31, of 1802 S. 26th St. in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with two counts of domestic battering. Palma was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Harry Latti, 29, of 2507 Alton Ave. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with forgery and theft of property. Latti was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Larry Atkisson, 45, of 708 Mill St. in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Atkisson was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Dustin Davis, 38, of 72 N. Double Springs Road in Farmington was arrested Monday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography. Davis was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Tommy Elps, 32, of 1973 Johnson County 4400 in Clarksville was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery. Elps was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.