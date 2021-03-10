OPINION | WALLY HALL: Bring on the SEC Tournament

For the first time since 1980 I won’t be at a conference basketball tournament.

I’ll miss it. I love basketball and conference tournaments have been a favorite since my first one in San Antonio.

Like most of the country, I will be covering it remotely because of covid-19.

It is not a big deal, this whole season was covered from the office in my home as was the case with most reporters around the country.

Even Arkansas’ radio broadcast team of Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman called the games remotely.

Honestly, you couldn’t tell. They did a great job and our coverage of the Razorbacks has had zero drop off.

The majority of the SEC Network games were called from homes instead of arenas. Maybe that’s why a few broadcasts seemed to be more like a radio show than game coverage.

Understand, though, we still have some technological advantages that give us instant updates on all statistics and that helps us to do our jobs.

Admittedly, some atmosphere is missed, except for Arkansas where the 4,000 sound more like 24,000 even on TV.

The SEC only allowed three media credentials per school. The NCAA Tournament, which was covered for 32 years, is allowing just five and you can only cover your team.

Times are changing but our coverage hasn’t.