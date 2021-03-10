Pine Bluff defense stifles Siloam Springs in 5A state opener

The Pine Bluff Zebras put their defense on full display to begin their 5A boys basketball state tournament run.

Courtney Crutchfield and Troy’reon Ramos combined to match the Siloam Springs Panthers’ team total Tuesday in a 51-27 first-round victory at Hot Springs High School. Pine Bluff (16-4), the 5A-South Conference champion, will take on either Sylvan Hills or West Memphis at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hot Springs.

Sylvan Hills and West Memphis will play at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Crutchfield had 16 points and Ramos totaled 11. Armand Buckhanan had nine for the Zebras.

“The Zebras came out ready to play,” Pine Bluff Coach Billy Dixon said. “Our defense was awesome. The guys sit down [in defensive position] and defended a great shooting team extremely well.”

Pine Bluff capitalized with transition points to keep the Panthers at bay in what Dixon called “Zebra-style ball.”

“Our transition game came to life and we pushed the ball ahead and finished,” Dixon said. “I’m very proud of my young men.”

Joshua Stewart led Siloam Springs with eight points. Siloam Springs, the No. 4 seed from the 5A-West, finished its season 12-15.

4A GIRLS

Robinson 53, Watson Chapel 46, OT

In Morrilton, the Senators outscored the Lady Wildcats 9-2 in the extra 4 minutes after trailing 36-28 through three quarters of a first-round game.

The loss ends Watson Chapel’s season at 13-13. The Wildcats finished second in the District 4A-8 tournament and took third place in the 4A South Region tournament.

Watson Chapel’s previous three playoff games were each decided by five or fewer points (five-point win over Arkadelphia, two-point loss to Mena and four-point win over Nashville). But in a game where the Wildcats raced to a 16-5 first-quarter lead, Robinson (6-17) found extra steam toward the finish.

Raelen Randle helped the Wildcats off to a fast start with 12 first-quarter points. She finished with 19 points.

DeKeira Kentle finished with 10 points, and DaNasia Massey had six in the loss.

Alex Rouse scored 17 of her game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter and overtime combined. The senior guard’s 12 fourth-quarter points helped the Senators knot the score at 44-all.

Lydia Holloway scored 15 for the Senators.

Robinson will take on Morrilton at 4 p.m. Thursday.