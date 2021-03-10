Sections
Police: Food truck struck by bullets in Little Rock

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 4:00 p.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A food truck owner reported her truck was struck by bullets late Sunday in Little Rock, according to police.

The owner of Sweet Charliemay’s Cafe told police she was at a social club party serving food, when two men got into a disturbance around 3 a.m., according to an incident report.

One of the men started shooting, and the owner told officers she hit the floor of the truck for safety.

After the disturbance, the owner packed up and left, the report states.

It wasn’t until around noon the next day that she noticed the damage: two large bullet holes on the left rear upper panel and three holes on the inside of the left upper panel, police said.

No further information is available at this time.

