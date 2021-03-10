Police: Mountain View man arrested after father, woman found dead

A Mountain View man has been arrested on a murder charge, after his father and a woman were found dead inside their Mountain View home on Tuesday, state police said.

Deputies with the Stone County sheriff’s office contacted state police after the bodies of a man and woman were found at a residence on Chateau Pointe Loop, off Arkansas 87 around 2:50 p.m., according to a news release.

Ronald Calkins, 64, and Brandy Patrick, 40, were found dead inside the home, state police said.

A suspect was identified as someone who may have taken a truck from the crime scene, state police said.

Deputies were able to locate 43-year-old Royce Calkins, Ronald’s son, who lived in the home, according to authorities.

Royce Calkins was arrested and is being held at the Stone County jail on a charge of first-degree murder, the release states.

The bodies have been transported to the state crime lab, where the medical examiner will determine when and how the man and woman died, state police said.