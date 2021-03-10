Pulaski County vaccination sites

Here is a list of some sites offering the covid-19 vaccination in Pulaski County this week:

• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today, River Cities Travel Center, 310 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, administered by Baptist Health. Participants should bring pay stubs, letters from employers, employee IDs and an Arkansas driver's license or state ID to provide proof of Phase 1-A or 1-B status.

• Weekdays from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m.-4 p.m., University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences clinic at the Centre at University Park, 6401 W. 12th St., in Little Rock. Appointments are available by calling (501) 686-8960 or vaccinesignup.uams.edu/. If phone lines are busy, callers will be asked to leave a message. Calls and online requests will be returned.

• Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Shorter College, 604 N. Locust St., North Little Rock. The clinic, administered by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, is available to pre-registered patients who sign up at vaccinesignup.uams.edu/mobileclinic. No on-site registration is allowed.

State eligibility categories are:

• Phase 1-A: Health care workers, long-term care residents and staff, EMS, fire and law enforcement who serve as first responders and other high priority groups.

• Phase 1-B: People age 65 years and older, educators, food and agriculture workers, public transit workers, essential government employees, grocery store/meal delivery workers, postal/package deliverers, houses of Worship, manufacturing, people with intellectual or developmental disabilities, Corrections, and police/fire/first responders. Participants should bring proof of employment for verification.