The Recruiting Guy

Shiloh Christian LB commits to Arkansas

by Richard Davenport | Today at 9:41 p.m.
Shiloh Christian linebacker Kaden Henley celebrates during the Saints’ 58-20 victory over Rivercrest in the Class 4A championship game on Saturday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Arkansas offered Shiloh Christian linebacker Kaden Henley a scholarship on Wednesday afternoon and a few hours later he committed to the Razorbacks.

“It's a special thing to be a Razorback, not just because they're a great school, but because of the fan base," Henley said. "Everyone in Arkansas loves Arkansas and it's awesome."

Henley, 6-2, 225 pounds, picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from Liberty, New Mexico, Air Force, Army, Middle Tennessee State and other programs.

He recorded 159 tackles, 4 sacks, 26 tackles for loss, 6 quarterback hurries, 4 interceptions, 2 pass breakups, 2 recovered fumbles, 2 forced fumbles and 2 blocked punts while helping Shiloh Christian win the Class 4A state title last season.

Henley recently set a school record in the power clean with a lift of 335 pounds. He has also squatted 515 pounds.

Getting the offer from the Razorbacks and committing a few hours later was thrilling.

"It was just what I was waiting for and I'm happy about it – really happy," he said.

