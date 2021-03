Sportsboard

BASEBALL

COLLEGE

Tuesday

Delta State (Miss.) 10, UAM 4

— UAM (3-4): Aaron Gaela 2 for 3, four RBI, home run

BASKETBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

5A STATE TOURNAMENT

At Hot Springs High School; games listed in bracket order

BOYS

First round

Parkview 80, Greene County Tech 38

Lake Hamilton vs. Vilonia, 1 p.m. Wednesday

Jonesboro 62, Jacksonville 57

Mountain Home vs. Hot Springs Lakeside, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Russellville 71, Hot Springs 54

Marion vs. Maumelle, 1 p.m. Thursday

Pine Bluff 51, Siloam Springs 27

Sylvan Hills vs. West Memphis, 7 p.m. Thursday

Quarterfinals

Parkview vs. Lake Hamilton-Vilonia winner, 1 p.m. Friday

Jonesboro vs. Mountain Home-Lakeside winner, 7 p.m. Friday

Russellville vs. Marion-Maumelle winner, 1 p.m. Saturday

Pine Bluff vs. Sylvan Hills-West Memphis winner, 7 p.m. Saturday

Semifinals

Winners of first two quarterfinals, 1 p.m. Monday

Winners of last two quarterfinals, 7 p.m. Monday

4A STATE TOURNAMENT

At Morrilton High School; games listed in bracket order

BOYS

First round

Berryville 53, Batesville Southside 33

Monticello 52, Brookland 42

Farmington vs. Camden Fairview, 1 p.m. Wednesday

Blytheville vs. Dardanelle, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Quarterfinals

Magnolia vs. Berryville, 1 p.m. Thursday

Morrilton vs. Monticello, 7 p.m. Thursday

Mills vs. Farmington-Camden Fairview winner, 1 p.m. Friday

Watson Chapel vs. Blytheville-Dardanelle winner, 7 p.m. Friday

Semifinals

Winners of first two quarterfinals, 1 p.m. Saturday

Winners of last two quarterfinals, 7 p.m. Saturday

GIRLS

First round

Harrison 49, Brookland 41

Robinson 53, Watson Chapel 46

Pea Ridge vs. Nashville, 10 a.m. Wednesday

Batesville Southside vs. Farmington, 4 p.m. Wednesday

Quarterfinals

Star City vs. Harrison, 10 a.m. Thursday

Morrilton vs. Robinson, 4 p.m. Thursday

Pulaski Academy vs. Pea Ridge-Nashville winner, 10 a.m. Friday

Mena vs. Batesville Southside-Farmington winner, 4 p.m. Friday

Semifinals

Winners of first two quarterfinals, 10 a.m. Saturday

Winners of last two quarterfinals, 4 p.m. Saturday

COLLEGE

SWAC TOURNAMENT

At University of Alabama at Birmingham; seeds in parentheses; all games on ESPN3.com except for championship game on ESPNU

MEN

First round

(2) Jackson State vs. (7) UAPB, 2 p.m. Wednesday

(1) Prairie View A&M vs. (8) Miss. Valley State, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday

(3) Texas Southern vs. (6) Alcorn State, 2 p.m. Thursday

(4) Grambling State vs. (5) Southern, 8:30 p.m. Thursday

Semifinals

Jackson State-UAPB winner vs. Texas Southern-Alcorn State winner, 2 p.m. Friday

Prairie View-MVSU winner vs. Grambling State-Southern winner, 8:30 p.m. Friday

Championship

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m. Saturday

NCAA DIVISION II CHAMPIONSHIP

SOUTH CENTRAL REGION

At Lubbock (Texas) Christian University; seeds in parentheses

MEN

First round

(3) UAM vs. (6) Oklahoma Baptist, 6 p.m. Saturday

(4) Southern Arkansas vs. (5) Dallas Baptist, 8:45 p.m. Saturday

Semifinals

UAM-Oklahoma Baptist winner vs. (2) Lubbock Christian, 5 p.m. Sunday

Southern Arkansas-Dallas Baptist winner vs. (1) West Texas A&M, 7:45 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

SOFTBALL

COLLEGE

Tuesday

Tennessee-Martin 14, UAPB 0

— UAPB (0-9): One hit each by Anne Gerwitz and Felicia Drake

Tennessee-Martin 9, UAPB 0

— UAPB (0-10): Samaria Jackson had team’s only hit

Wednesday

Southern Arkansas at UAM (DH), 1 p.m.

— Rescheduled from Tuesday

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE

Tuesday

Arkansas Tech def. UAM 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17

— UAM (2-5): Faith Wilemon 15 kills, Isabelle Combs 14, Mikaela Brown 13; Katie Pearson 43 assists, 15 digs; Katelyn Richbourg 32 digs, Combs 19, Kenzi Thornton 11