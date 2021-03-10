Springdale man accused of shooting man that shot him

ROGERS -- A Springdale man said he shot the man who shot him last year because he was scared, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.

Anthony Brown Jr., 39, was arrested Sunday in connection with attempted capital murder, battery, unlawful discharge of firearm from a vehicle and possession of firearm by certain person.

Brown is accused of shooting Randy Perez Chambers, who police found at 3:12 a.m. Sunday at the Kum and Go at 978 W. Pleasant Grove Road in Rogers, according to the affidavit. Chambers had gunshot wounds to his right buttock and right hand, according to court documents.

Chambers told police he was with Destine Paulman, his girlfriend, in a car on Interstate 49, according to the affidavit. He said the two argued, Paulman stopped the car and walked away.

Chambers said he walked across the interstate and saw a Ford Expedition belonging to Brown, who is the father of Paulman's children, according to the affidavit.

Chambers shot Brown in October and there is a no-contact order preventing him from having contact with Brown. Chambers said Brown started shooting, and he turned around and ran away. Chambers said he heard two to four gunshots, and felt getting shot, according to the affidavit.

Paulman told police she called Brown to pick her up. Paulman said she saw Brown firing at someone running away, but didn't know it was Chambers, according to the affidavit.

Brown told police he saw Chambers walking toward the front of his vehicle. Brown said he was scared because Chambers had shot him before. Brown said he fired the gun out of the driver's side window at Chambers to make him run away, according to the affidavit.

Rogers police found Brown with a gunshot wound Oct. 18 at 1704 S. 11th St., according to court documents. Brown told police Chambers grabbed him and shot him in the chest.

Chambers was arrested in connection with battery and aggravated robbery. He was released from custody on $75,000 bond. Prosecutors haven't filed formal charges against him.

Bryan Sexton, chief deputy for the Benton County Prosecutor's Office, said they are still reviewing the evidence in Chambers' arrest. The two shootings will be assigned to different deputy prosecutors, he said.

"In cases involving victims who have current criminal cases before the court, our office's policy is to assign the case to a prosecutor who is not handling the victim's open case to maintain impartiality," Sexton said. "As the victim would be represented by counsel, we would make contact and meet with the victim with the cooperation and attendance of the defense attorney representing the victim."

Brown is in the Benton County Jail on a $350,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for April 12 in Benton County Circuit Court.