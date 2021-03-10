Springdale school board approves next year's learning models, extending district's debt

SPRINGDALE -- The School Board on Tuesday approved learning models for the 2021-22 school year.

The board voted 7-0 in support of the models, which include in-person and online learning options for grades K-12 and a blended option for grades 11-12.

In-person learning will be offered for grades K-12 five days a week, said Marcia Smith, Curriculum, Instruction and Innovation associate superintendent.

Online learning will be offered five days a week for K-12 students enrolled at Tyson School of Innovation, Smith said.

Students will follow Tyson's guidelines and will meet with parents and school staff to outline expectations, according to supporting documents.

Blended learning will be available to students in grades 11 and 12 who take up to two classes online, she said. Students will be accepted based on their application, program of study needs and availability of classes, according to supporting documents.

The current blended learning model that allows students to attend school in-person and online on specific days won't be offered next year, Smith said.

Smith said the district did several surveys over the last month to gain feedback from stakeholders on the preferred learning models.

Some 62% of those surveyed said they didn't feel the current blended option should be offered, she said. All of those in favor of the model said students and parents need to meet certain criteria for continuing blended learning.

Students attending school through blended learning models this school year missed more school and had twice as many failing grades as those attending school in-person full-time, Smith said.

The board likewise voted 7-0 in favor of moving forward with extending the maturation date of the district's more than $265 million in debt.

The millage for the debt would be extended from 2041 to 2051, said Kelly Hayes, deputy superintendent.

May 18 voter approval for the extension of the millage would generate about $90 million to help pay for several approved district development projects at Southwest and Central junior high schools, George Elementary and Springdale High, said Scott Beardsley, fiscal agent for the district and president of First Security Finance.

The projects total more than $129 million, he said, with $35 million committed from the state. The district is responsible for about $90 million, he said.

The extension isn't a tax increase, Beardsley said.

"We're not asking our patrons to pay more," Hayes said. "We're just asking for a debt restructuring."

In other news, Shannon Tisher, assistant superintendent for eighth through 12th grade curriculum, shared information on the district's commencement with the board.

Archer Learning Center will have ceremonies in two sessions at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. May 14 at Springdale High's Pat Walker Theater, Tisher said.

Springdale and Har-Ber will have commencement in several sessions May 15 at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, she said. Ceremonies will be featured at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. for Springdale and 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. for Har-Ber, she said.

Tyson School of Innovation graduation will be at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. May 16 in the school's Performing Arts Center, she said.

Each school will soon begin to share information with students and families on what the ceremonies will entail, Tisher said.

The board unanimously voted to adjust the district's school zones as well.

The zones must be updated due to the repurposing of Lee Elementary for administrative use by the district, the anticipated opening of Rollins School of Innovation and to balance the zones overall, Hayes said.

"It does involve moving some students," Hayes said.

Lee currently supports about 400 students, and Rollins will serve about 350 students, according to supporting documents. Rollins will have a capacity for 650 students from kindergarten through fifth grade.