STATE CAPITOL BRIEFS: Senate passes bill on patient visitation | Health-payment bill returned to House | Midwife bill gains approval in Senate

Senate passes bill on patient visitation

The Senate on Tuesday voted to send the governor legislation that is aimed at guaranteeing visits to lonely, pandemic-restricted patients.

The Senate voted 33-0 to approve House Bill 1061, by Rep. Julie Mayberry, R-Hensley. The bill would create the No Patient Left Alone Act.

Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville, said thousands of people across the state have been unable to see their loved ones in a facility and unable to act as a patient advocate or to make sure that the care that they receive all they need and deserve, and “this bill addresses that.”

The bill would guarantee limited visitation while also requiring precautions to prevent the spread of disease.

The measure includes specific provisions to keep abusive family members from exploiting the proposed law. Another provision allows up to three family members to stay, one at a time, with a patient with a disability that makes it difficult for the patient to cooperate with their medical team or make medical decisions.

The bill would ensure a parent can stay with a child during a treatment unless there is a medical reason to be apart, such as in surgery.

It also would require visiting family members to comply with protocols to ensure against the spread of disease. In another provision, a patient would have the right to forbid family visitors from visiting in case that patient wants to avoid health risks to them.

— Michael R. Wickline

Health-payment bill returned to House

The Senate approved a bill Tuesday that would extend Medicaid reimbursements to cover mental-health services and counseling conducted using telemedicine.

During the pandemic, the state Department of Human Services authorized mental-health telemedicine to be covered by Medicaid.

House Bill 1176, by Rep. Lee Johnson, R-Greenwood, would extend permanently such reimbursements through the later of the end the public health emergency or Dec. 31, 2021.

The Senate voted 33-0 to approve the bill, sending the bill back to the House to consider a Senate-approved amendment.

— Michael R. Wickline

Midwife bill gains approval in Senate

The Senate on Tuesday approved legislation that would expand the scope of practice for certified nurse midwives, allowing them to operate independently of a physician.

The Senate voted 29-2 to approve House Bill 1215, by Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, sending the bill to the House for consideration of a Senate-approved amendment.

The bill states that less than 1% of births in Arkansas were attended by certified nurse midwives in 2018 and integrating certified nurse midwives into maternity care could help improve women’s access to health care providers and quality of care.

For a delivery outside of an accredited facility, the certified nurse midwife would be required under the bill to identify a licensed physician or facility, or both, with which an arrangement has been made for referral and consultation in the event of a medical complication.

— Michael R. Wickline

Competitive-bidding change clears panel

The House Committee on State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee voted Tuesday to raise the price threshold at which competitive bidding is required by city and local governments from $20,000 to $35,000.

Senate Bill 456, by state Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, would also peg the price threshold to increases in the Consumer Price Index starting in 2025.

Starting that year, and at subsequent five-year intervals, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration would be required to provide auditors for the Legislature with data about Consumer Price Index increases, and what the corresponding price threshold should be to trigger competitive bidding requirements.

The bill passed the committee by a voice vote, sending it to the House floor for consideration.

— John Moritz

House advances bill on stricter penalty

Legislation to increase the penalties for damaging infrastructure — such as pipelines, railroads, water treatment plants and telecommunications facilities — passed the House by a 94-0 vote Tuesday.

House Bill 1321, by state Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, would stiffen the penalty for damaging attacks on “critical” infrastructure to a Class B felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Gazaway pointed to the importance of critical infrastructure in keeping utilities on during last month’s snow and ice storm, and said that attacks on such infrastructure are increasing. He said the bill enjoys the support of prosecutors, utilities and the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce.

“When critical infrastructure is impacted like that, you have the possibility to impact millions of people,” Gazaway said.

No one spoke against the bill on the House floor. The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.

— John Moritz

House OKs SNAP work-exemption cut

House lawmakers voted Tuesday to eliminate certain temporary exemptions to the work requirement for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly known as food stamps.

House Bill 1512, by state Rep. Kendon Underwood, R- Cave Springs, would apply to “no-good-cause” exemptions that states are allowed to apply to the federal work requirement for food stamp recipients between the ages of 18 and 49 who do not have children.

According to a spokeswoman for the state Department of Human Services, Arkansas grants temporary exemptions to people on the food stamp program who are in a domestic violence shelter, in foster care, leaving a drug or alcohol treatment program, prison or a halfway house. HB1512 would continue allowing exemptions for people is a domestic violence program or halfway house, while cutting the remaining exemptions.

About 2,300 food stamp recipients received exemptions in 2020, according to the spokeswoman. About half were for reasons that would be cut under the bill.

Underwood said the bill “creates less government spending” — though no fiscal impact study was done — and that the work requirement for food stamps is “not super rigorous.”

Opponents of the bill charged that it was a callous burden placed on poor people during a pandemic, which has increased unemployment.

“We’re talking about food stamps, which is really the lowest rung of the social safety net,” said state Rep. Andrew Collins, D-Little Rock.

HB1512 passed the House on a party-line, 71-23 vote. It now heads to the Senate.

— John Moritz

Nurse anesthetist bill passes in House

Legislation allowing certified registered nurse anesthetists to operate without the supervision of a doctor passed the House on Tuesday, a day after lawmakers narrowly defeated the measure.

House Bill 1198, by state Rep. Clint Penzo, R-Springdale, was the subject of intense debate both Monday and at an earlier committee meeting. Supporters argued that the bill would reduce malpractice liability for surgeons and anesthetists, making it easier to recruit those doctors to rural hospitals. Opponents alleged that the bill was unnecessary, and that it would roll-back appropriate medical standards.

The bill fell a single vote short of passage Monday, with lawmakers voting 50-37 in favor of it.

State Rep. Joshua Bryant, R-Rogers, began a procedural motion Tuesday to reconsider the bill, which he had previously voted against. Bryant said he still had concerns about the bill, but hoped that an amendment could be worked out in the Senate. He also noted repeated attempts to pass similar legislation in recent years.

“I would like to lay this bill to rest this session once and for all,” Bryant said.

After narrowly approving the motion to reconsider, the House voted 55-31, with eight members voting present, to pass HB1198. The bill now heads to the Senate.

— John Moritz

‘Lila’s Law’ returns to Senate for vote

Legislation that would prohibit doctors and insurance companies from denying organ transplants to people with disabilities passed the House on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 155 is dubbed “Lila’s Law” after an Arkansas girl with disabilities who required heart surgery.

The federal Americans with Disabilities Act also prohibits discrimination of disabled people from receiving transplants, but state Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville said the law is often ignored and hard to enforce. According to Davis, 15 other states have passed similar legislation.

Dennis Dixon, an advocate from Beebe diagnosed with Down syndrome, spoke for the bill during a committee meeting last month.

“Let’s say I need a heart transplant or something like that, are y’all going to tell me I can’t have one just because I’ve got Down syndrome?” Dixon said. “I don’t think nobody has the right to say that.”

The House voted 97-0 on the bill, which was returned to the Senate to concur in an amendment.

— John Moritz