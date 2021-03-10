State covid cases rise by 317; hospitalizations continue to fall

The spread of the coronavirus in Arkansas continued to show signs of slowing on Wednesday as the state's count of cases rose by 317.

Already at its lowest level since early July, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell for the second day in a row.

The state's death toll from the virus rose by 25, to 5,382.

“Today's report shows fewer new cases and higher testing than last week," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

"Of the 25 new deaths reported today, 16 of them are late reporting from January. The team at the Department of Health and I are continually monitoring vaccine distribution to ensure we can administer doses as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Wednesday's was the second daily case increase in a row that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

Over a rolling seven day period, the average number of cases added to the state's tallies each day fell from 348 as of Tuesday to 335 as of Wednesday.

That was the lowest average daily increase over a seven-day span since June.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell by 16, to 301.

After dipping Tuesday, the number of those patients who were on ventilators rose by one, to 72.

The number of patients who were in intensive care units as of 2 p.m. fell by eight, to 128.