Troopers: Man, 33, killed in Garland County crash

A Malvern man was killed in a Garland County crash Tuesday morning, troopers said.

Rusty E. Miller, 33, attempted to make a left turn onto U.S. 270 East from a private drive around 10:55 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police. Miller’s 2014 Ford Focus entered the highway into the path of a 2000 Jeep Wrangler, the report states.

Troopers said the front of the Jeep struck the left side of Miller’s car in the inside westbound traffic lanes. Miller died as a result of the crash, according to the report.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

No other injuries were reported in the wreck.

A 77-year-old Batesville woman injured last week in a crash in Independence County has died, troopers said.

The wreck happened on March 1 at about 1:50 p.m., as Barbara Cooley drove a 2015 Nissan east along Main Street toward U.S. 167 in Pleasant Plains, a separate preliminary report states. Cooley’s Nissan failed to yield to a 2010 Dodge traveling south on U.S. 167, and the vehicle struck her, troopers said.

Cooley was brought to White River Medical Center, where she later died, according to troopers.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as cloudy and dry.

At least 86 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.