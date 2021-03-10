UAPB men's capsule

UAPB men vs. Jackson State (Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament)

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Ala.

RECORDS UAPB 4-20, 3-12 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Jackson State 11-5, 11-0

SERIES Jackson State leads 14-6.

RADIO UAPB Sports Network

PROBABLE STARTERS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Joshuwan Johnson, 5-9, Jr.;10.2;2.8

G Jalen Lynn, 6-1, Jr.;7.3;1.9

G Shaun Doss, 6-5, Jr.;16.3;6.5

F Terrance Banyard, 6-8, Sr.;5.5;3.8

F Markedric Bell 6-8, Sr.;8.0;5.2

COACH George Ivory (140-268 in 13 seasons at UAPB)

Jackson State

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Jonas James, 6-0, Sr.;9.4;2.9

G Tristan Jarrett, 6-4, Sr.;20.3;5.7

G Cainan McClelland, 6-4, Sr.;5.5;2.0

F Jayveous McKinnis, 6-7, Jr.;12.2;13.1

F Isaiah Williams, 6-8, Sr.;6.1;5.3

COACH Wayne Brent (107-136 in eight seasons at Jackson State)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;Jackson State

62.0;Points for;64.1

77.0;Points against;61.6

-4.5;Rebound margin;+2.1

-3.1;Turnover margin;+0.3

38.7;FG pct.;38.9

31.0;3-pt pct.;33.1

71.9;FT pct.;67.5

CHALK TALK The Golden Lions snapped a 12-game losing streak with an 82-59 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Friday to earn the No. 7 seed in the SWAC Tournament. ... Jackson State is unbeaten in the conference and swept UAPB with wins Feb. 1 (63-55) and March 1 (64-58, overtime). ...This marks the Golden Lions' first appearance in the conference tournament since 2019. ... The Tigers finished the regular season first in the SWAC in scoring defense, allowing 61.6 ppg. ... UAPB enters the conference tournament shooting 71.9% from the free-throw line, which is second best in the league. ... Tigers senior Tristan Jarrett leads the SWAC with 20.3 ppg. Fellow Jackson State senior Jayveous McKinnis paced the conference with 13.1 rpg. ... Golden Lions junior Shaun Doss scored 24 points and recorded a career-high 14 rebounds in the win over Mississippi Valley State. He closed the regular season as the fourth-leading scorer in the SWAC, averaging 16.3 ppg. ... The winner of today's matchup will face the winner of No. 3 seed Texas Southern and No. 6 Alcorn State in the semifinals.

-- Eli Lederman