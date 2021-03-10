UAPB’s Khadijah Brown named SWAC Newcomer of Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women’s basketball player Khadijah Brown has been named as the Southwestern Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year and was also named as a second-team All-SWAC selection in league honors announced Tuesday.

Brown, a 6-foot-3 redshirt senior from Miami, ranked eighth in the SWAC in scoring (15.2 points per game), fourth in rebounding (8.8 per game), fourth in field goal percentage (50.9%), 13th in free throw percentage (63.9%), and seventh in blocks (1.3 per game).

Brown scored in double figures in 17 consecutive games to end the season, and 18 of 19 games overall. Brown had five games of 20 or more points, and recorded nine double-double games of at least 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Brown scored a career-high 26 points along with 10 rebounds on Feb. 13 vs. Southern, and scored 19 points with a career-high 16 rebounds at Alcorn on Jan. 18.

She concluded the season with back-to-back 20-point scoring games. Brown scored 20 points with seven rebounds and a career-high four steals, two blocks and two assists at Jackson State on March 1. In the season finale in this past Friday’s win at Mississippi Valley State, she scored 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Volleyball Lions sweep Grambling State

The UAPB women’s volleyball team secured a revenge victory over Grambling State with a 3-0 sweep (25-17, 25-20, 25-16) at H.O. Clemmons Arena on Monday night.

In the previous matchup with Grambling State, the Lady Lions (5-3, 4-3 SWAC) fell to the Lady Tigers 3-1.

Junior Haley Gomez and sophomore Zyonn Smith led the Lady Lions with nine kills each, followed by sophomore Jasmine Fuqua with seven kills. Sophomore Nyah Ellis sacrificed for her teammates with 22 digs with junior Kaila Robinson making 20. SWAC Player of the Week and sophomore Nikole Akamine led the Lady Lions with 22 assists, with sophomore Elyssa Kennedy totaling 18.

The Lady Lions return to action at 6 tonight looking to advance their winning streak to three against Southern University at H.O. Clemmons Arena.