UNDER THE RADAR: Atkins’ Ashton Dillard

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Atkins’ Ashton Dillard.

Class: 2021

Position: Guard

Height: 5-8

Stats: He is averaging 18.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game this season.

Coach Wesley Kuhn:

“She’s just one of those special kind of athletes. She’s a bigger body girl that can handle it like a point guard. She sees the floor really well. She’s a good shooter. She’s been working on her shot since I had her. I got to Atkins when she was in the seventh grade. It’s been tremendous to watch her grow and develop.”

Great teammate:

“One of the things I like about her is when she hit 1,000 (career) points a few weeks back, the first thing she did was say, 'It was because of my teammates.' Stuff like that, that’s just the kind of player she is. She really doesn't put it all on herself. She really is a team player. She gives them all the credit. That’s just the type young lady she is. She’s very mature.”