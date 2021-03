The Watson Chapel School District was on lockdown at noon Wednesday, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

District officials said there was “no imminent threat" at the time of the post. However, the middle school reportedly received a tip on which the police are “following up."

No additional details about the nature of the tip were immediately provided.

A shooting that occurred at the middle school on March 1 left one 15-year-old student dead.