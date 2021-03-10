Wednesday recruiting tidbits: Touted lineman definitely plans to visit Hill

A Louisiana lineman plans to visit Arkansas once the NCAA dead period is lifted.

Offensive lineman Cam East, 6-7, 280 pounds, of New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine, said he will “most definitely” visit Arkansas when the dead period is lifted.

He has offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida State, Mississippi State, Tulane and others. East did a virtual visit with the Razorbacks on Feb. 27.

“The highlight of the visit for me would probably be the weight room,” he said. “When I go into a weight room I’m comfortable and surrounded by family. The weight room made me feel at home.”

• Four-star linebacker Jaron Willis continues to stay in constant contact with Arkansas linebackers coach Michael Scherer.

He said they had a long and “deep conversation” on Tuesday.

Willis, 6-2, 220 pounds, of Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, Miami, Nebraska and numerous other programs.

ESPN rates Willis a 4-star prospect, the No. 9 safety and No. 136 overall prospect for the 2022 class. He’s expected to announce his top five schools on March 24.

If he chooses to be a Razorback, he’s expected to play multiple positions in Arkansas’ defensive scheme.

• Highly recruited receiver CJ Smith recently ran 10.65 seconds in the 100 meters.

Smith, 6-3, 180 pounds, of Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore Catholic, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Penn State, South Carolina, West Virginia, Louisville and others.

He also has a best of 21.3 seconds in the 200 meters.

In a late January interview, Smith said, 'As of right now, definitely Arkansas” would be one of his visits when the dead period is lifted.

• Little Rock Parkview running back James Jointer, who committed to the Razorbacks on Saturday, has said he and fellow pledges Dax Courtney and JJ Hollingsworth are recruiting in-state and out-of-state talent to be Razorbacks.

Arkansas quarterback target MJ Morris said Jointer is recruiting him.

Morris, 6-2, 195 pounds, of Atlanta Pace Academy, has more than 30 scholarship offers, including ones from Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Florida State, Auburn, Miami, Michigan and others.

ESPN rates Morris a 4-star prospect, the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 57 overall recruit in the nation for the 2022 class.

Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has formed a good relationship with Morris. He said the bond is still going strong.

Morris has said he “most definitely” will visit Arkansas when he dead period is lifted.