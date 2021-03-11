Sections
Alabama orders Arkansas-based company to quit spreading poultry waste

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:31 a.m.
A Denali Water Solutions truck is shown in this May 2016 file photo.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama authorities have ordered an Arkansas-based company to stop spreading poultry waste at one of its operations amid complaints about the odor.

Environmental groups have also expressed concerns about the waste — which is spread as fertilizer — reaching a fork of the Black Warrior River. Regulators say they found no evidence that the waste had reached nearby streams.

The waste was being spread at an old coal mine north of Birmingham, Al.com reported.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management late Wednesday ordered Arkansas-based Denali Water Solutions to stop spreading the waste.

The company failed to file required paperwork before beginning its operations, the agency said. Regulators also say that Denali didn't employ best practices in spreading the material.

A company spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press on Thursday.

"These are very serious violations, and we certainly empathize with residents in the nearby communities," Lance LeFleur, director of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, said in a statement.

"This could have been avoided had the company submitted its plans to ADEM for review as required and took the necessary steps to control odors and lessen the chance of other potential environmental harms," LeFleur added.

