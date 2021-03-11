UA professor wins Grammy for music education

FAYETTEVILLE — Jeffrey Murdock, a music professor at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, has won the 2021 Grammy Music Educator award.

The national honor comes with a $10,000 honorarium and a matching grant for the UA Department of Music, the university announced.

“Every learner, every day should have access to high-quality music education — no matter who they are, no matter where they’re from, no matter what age they are,” Murdock said in a statement. “My passion is for leveling the field of music education and I’m passionate about increasing diversity, equity and inclusion in the field.”

Murdock conducts the university’s Inspirational Chorale and Razorback Chorus. He joined the university in 2015, according to UA’s website.

Criteria for the honor include the difference made in the lives of students, making a "significant and lasting contribution to the field of music," and showing a commitment to maintaining music education, according to the website for the award.

Nominations for the honor are open to current, full-time music educators in the U.S. teaching in public or private schools.

Murdock "is the epitome of an outstanding music educator and is beyond deserving of this award and type of recognition,” Todd Shields, dean of UA's Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, said in a statement.