Anderson wins Big East award

Mike Anderson is the Big East coach of the year, it was announced Wednesday, for leading St. John's to a 16-10 regular-season record and 10-9 mark in the conference.

Anderson, who coached the University of Arkansas for eight seasons, was selected for the Big East honor by the conference coaches.

St. John's finished with a winning record in Big East play for the first time since the 2014-15 season and took fourth in the 11-team conference standings after being picked ninth in a preseason coaches' poll.

Anderson is the third St. John's coach to be Big East coach of the year and first since Brian Mahoney in 1993 -- the year Arkansas beat the Red Storm 80-74 in a second-round NCAA Tournament game with Anderson as a Razorbacks assistant coach for Nolan Richardson. Lou Carnesecca was Big East coach of the year three times at St. John's in 1983, 1985 and 1986.

Anderson won his 400th game as a head coach this season when St. John's beat Xavier 93-84 on Feb. 17. He has a 403-226 record in 19 seasons at Alabama-Birmingham, Missouri, Arkansas and St. John's.

Anderson had a 169-102 record at Arkansas with three NCAA Tournament and two NIT appearances from the 2011-12 through 2018-19 seasons. He was fired after the Razorbacks went 18-16 in the 2018-19 season and played in the NIT.

Anderson, 61, was an Arkansas assistant coach for 17 seasons.

Anderson was 17-15 in his first season at St. John's.