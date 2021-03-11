Ashdown silences home team, crowd

CLINTON -- Ashdown Coach James Smith said he knew what to expect Wednesday afternoon when matching up with Clinton, the host team for this week's Class 3A girls state tournament.

"We wanted to keep the game inside black lines," Smith said. "Not worry about what's going on in the stands. Just play our game, and really get out and guard and rely on what's got us here."

Ashdown's game played well enough to beat Clinton 55-38 and advance to Friday's 4 p.m. quarterfinal vs. Mayflower (23-5).

Ashdown subdued a boisterous Clinton student section, which was raising a ruckus behind the basket an hour before the game even started.

Any drama that may have been entertained after a 16-12 first quarter dissipated in the second quarter and throughout the rest of the game.

Ashdown (24-4) arrived at the state tournament as the Region's No. 2 seed after losing to Centerpoint in the regional finals. That defeat, along with the prospect of playing the host school, was motivation enough for the Lady Panthers.

"The last thing you want to do is play the home team," Smith said. "You're going to be playing in front of their fans, their rims.

"It was not the most favorable draw, but I thought our girls did a good job of staying composed."

Smith said he knows the Lady Panthers need to bring their defense against Mayflower in the next round, with senior point guard Porsha Randle leading the way for Ashdown.

Randle, a 5-6 senior, scored five points Wednesday, but she is a disruptive force on both ends of the court. Clinton Coach Matthew Post attempted several different defensive strategies to try and isolate her from the offense.

"We felt like we could guard her with our help," Post said. "She made great plays tonight, and she's a great point guard. She runs the show."

Smith said the extra attention on Randle is nothing new.

"We've seen that all year, especially the past four games," Smith said. "Teams have face-guarded her, put on a triangle and 2. All sorts of different stuff, and with good reason.

"She can control the tempo of the game, she gets us set up, leads us on the defensive end. It doesn't always show up on the stat sheet."

It didn't Wednesday, but all the focus on Randle allowed the other Ashdown players to contribute.

Vonee Thomas (17 points) led the way, Blaire Gentry scored 12 and Jukarra Greenlee added 10.

Smith said the key to subduing any team, or any group of fans, is to focus on what the team does best.

"Defense doesn't require a ton of skill," he said. "You've just got to go out and do it."

Reese McDonald had 16 points to lead Clinton (20-11).

HOXIE 61, DUMAS 27

Sisters Jaedyn and Jaecie Brown combined for 46 points, leading Hoxie (25-3) to a victory over Dumas (10-8).

The Lady Mustangs advance to play in a quarterfinal matchup with Bergman on Friday morning.

Jaecie Brown, a junior, scored 25 points, a total that included a three-point basket and making 10 of 11 free-throw attempts.

Senior Jaedyn Brown scored 21 points, including 3 three-point baskets and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Hoxie led 13-6 after one quarter, 32-10 at halftime and 51-16 after three quarters.

Myesha Hudson led Dumas (10-8) with 16 points.