At The Post

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 12:10 p.m.; Delta Downs, 12:55 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 1 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.

PURSES INCREASING

Oaklawn announced Tuesday the largest midseason purse increase in the history of the track.

Over the final eight weeks of the season, Oaklawn will pump another $2.5 million into overnight races, including increasing top allowance races to $110,000. The 15% across-the-board increase also takes maiden special weight races to $93,000 and raises the bottom purse to $27,000.

"It's been an interesting year, to say the least, but it is very gratifying to announce this purse increase nearly a year after shutting the race meet and casino down to fans because of the covid-19 pandemic," Oaklawn President Louis Cella said. "I wasn't sure we'd get here a couple of weeks ago with all the bad weather, but our horsemen and fans are resilient. February ended with a tremendous weekend of racing and it was exciting to see fans back in the infield last week. I have no doubt the final eight weeks of racing are going to be exciting, especially with some of our marquee races still to come."

GRAY ATTEMPT RETURNS

Multiple Oaklawn stakes winner Gray Attempt is scheduled to make his season debut in today's eighth race, an allowance optional claiming sprint for older horses.

Owned by Dwight Pruett of Texarkana, Gray Attempt will make his first start for trainer John Ortiz in the 6-furlong race. The 5-year-old son of Graydar won the Smarty Jones Stakes and the Gazebo Stakes for 3-year-olds in 2019.

Gray Attempt has seven published workouts since Jan. 10 at Oaklawn, but his training schedule was interrupted last month because of the severe winter weather.

"I don't mind when horses have got to take a break like that," Ortiz said. "I actually really enjoy it. I think the horses enjoy it as well. Like anybody, they can use seven days off once a year without losing any conditioning."

Information for this report was provided by Oaklawn media department