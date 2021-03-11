Boys state tournament roundups, Class 1A and 2A

CLASS 2A at Melbourne

DIERKS 48, ACORN 45

Austin Mack scored 16 points as Dierks (26-2) held on to extend its season.

Davin Burgess had 11 points and Kaden Helms contributed eight points for the Outlaws, who overcame a three-point second quarter. Dierks also trailed 24-20 at halftime.

Damian Bohlman finished with 17 points and Brady Hair tallied eight points for Acorn (21-9).

FORDYCE 66, MOUNTAINBURG 62

Jaylen Parham scored 20 points to direct Fordyce (20-4) past Mountainburg (20-7).

Ross Smead hit 4 three-pointers and ended with 16 points while Ja'Quez Cross had 11 points for the Redbugs. Trey Merritt put in nine points.

Ethan Gregory led all scorers with 29 points for the Dragons. Jodin Davidson chimed in with 16 points.

CLASS 1A at West Side Greers Ferry

IZARD COUNTY 83, KIRBY 58

Caleb Faulkner scored 21 points as Izard County (26-7) used a back-breaking run during the third quarter to cruise to victory.

Coby Everett had 20 points, Gunner Gleghorn finished with 18 points and Noah Everett put in 15 points for the Cougars, who beat Kirby (22-7) 55-52 in the semifinal round last season. Izard County led 54-43 midway through the third quarter, then went on a 13-3 run to take a 67-46 into the final period.

Brody Tucker tallied 21 points and Christian Miller concluded with 16 points for the Trojans. Dallin Markham followed with nine points.