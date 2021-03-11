Chenoweth pleads not guilty to three counts of capital murder in family slaughter

FAYETTEVILLE -- A young man accused of killing three family members last month in Madison County pleaded not guilty Thursday to capital murder charges.

Hunter Nolan Chenoweth, 22, is accused of killing his mother, Tammie Lynn Chenoweth, 51; his stepfather, James Stanley McGehee, 59; and his sister Cheyenne Chenoweth, 26.

The three bodies were found Feb. 23 in a home southwest of Huntsville, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Chenoweth confessed to killing his mother and sister during an argument, according to the preliminary prosecutor's report. He told police he killed his stepfather when McGehee arrived at the house and saw his wife's body.

Capital murder, if convicted, is punishable by either life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty. Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay is hearing the case.