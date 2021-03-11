Club hears lesson on diet, nutrition

The Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club met recently at the Pursuit Church. Participants wore masks and practiced social distancing, according to a news release.

Debbie James and Kaye Richardson presented the program on diet and nutrition. James explained the body mass index (BMI) table. The table shows one's current weight, as well as what they aim to weigh in the normal range. A BMI of 25 or less is considered normal. Over 30 is considered obese.

Almost two-thirds of the population is overweight or obese. Obesity can lead to diabetes, hypertension, heart problems and some cancers, according to the presentation.

Richardson discussed several popular diets. Eating plans that recognize the nutritional value of all food groups while encouraging portion control are usually the best options for weight loss, according to the presentation.

Lifestyle changes such as reducing higher calorie foods, participating in at least 150 minutes per week of physical activity, and getting adequate sleep are strategies that have proven to assist in overall health and weight loss. Commitment to making consistent changes over time promotes long-term change, according to the presentation.

During the Heart-N-Hands business session, Delores Kelley thanked everyone who contributed cereal or made monetary donations to the Transformation Project Food Pantry.

Nancy Rosen, special community service project chairman, said she needs more pictures pertaining to the transformation project for the club project book.

After the meeting, Lynda Toler taught a jewelry workshop for the club. Participants made bead necklaces, bracelets and earrings.

Activities that the club can look forward to attending are: A Mesh Carrot Wreath Workshop after the meeting Thursday; Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council (AEHC) spring leadership meeting on April 21 at the Windham Hotel at Little Rock; spring council on May 4; and AEHC state meeting at Hot Springs from June 8-10.