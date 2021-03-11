ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Harding University to host author for lecture

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

'We Sing' celebration

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Women's Chorus will perform for "We Sing! A Celebration of Women's Heritage," marking Women's History Month, at 3 p.m. Sunday, livestreaming via YouTube (tinyurl.com/xecrpup9).

The program includes "One Voice" by Ruthy Moody, "March of the Women" by Ethel Smyth and "Then May Tell You" and "Hope Lingers On" by Andrea Ramsey, as well as a special musical oratory presentation of Gwyneth Walker's "Gestalt at 60" featuring pianist Linda Holzer and narrator Yslan Hicks. Lorissa Mason conducts. The pandemic-postponed program was originally planned for fall 2020 to mark the centenary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

'Developing Talents'

Author Temple Grandin, designer of livestock-handling facilities and professor of animal science at Colorado State University, will deliver a lecture titled "Developing Talents: Utilizing the Skills of Different Kinds of Minds," highlighting her own experience with autism and her professional career, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Benson Auditorium at Harding University, 201 S. Blakeney St., Searcy. It's part of the university's American Studies Institute Distinguished Lecture Series. A book signing will follow. The event will be open to the public with limited seating — covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and safety will be in place — the event will also stream live at streaming.harding.edu/asi. Call (501) 279-4497 or visit harding.edu/asi.

Visiting writers

Tayari Jones, on the faculties at Emory and Cornell universities, author of 2018's "An American Marriage" and other novels about the Black experience in America, and a Murphy Visiting Writer at Hendrix College, will speak at 7:30 p.m. today in Reves Recital Hall at Hendrix, 1600 Washington Ave., Conway.

And Murphy Visiting Writer Leonard Mlodinow, a scientist at California Institute of Technology who writes about science for the general public (and wrote an episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation"), will deliver a talk titled "From Euclid to Hawking: A Brief History of My Science Writing Career," 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, also in Reves Recital Hall.

Admission to both talks is free. Visit hendrixmurphy.org.

'In the Atrium'

Alisa Coffey, principal harpist of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, performs Sunday March 14 “In the Atrium” at Fayetteville’s Walton Arts Center. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Jazz ensemble The TriTones — vibraphonist Adams Collins, guitarist Ben Harris, bassist Garrett Jones and drummer Matthew Beach — performs at 7 p.m. today "In the Atrium" at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Alisa Coffey, principal harpist of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, performs at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The series is part of the center's Procter & Gamble Ghost Light Programming. Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time; patrons should enter through the Dickson Street doors. Performances will last 75-90 minutes with no intermission. Beer, wine, soft drinks and packaged snacks will be available for cashless purchase. Admission is free with reservations for socially distanced tables for parties of up to six — call (479) 433-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

Main St. murals

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership plans to put a pocket park, inclulding a “gallery wall” collection of murals, in the narrow stretch of grassy land off the 700 block of Main Street between the Donaghey Building and the next-door parking deck. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

March 20 is the deadline for artists to apply to the Downtown Little Rock Partnership for its "gallery wall" collection of murals in a pocket park project, coming this spring to a narrow stretch of grassy land off the 700 block of Main Street between the Donaghey Building and the next-door parking deck.

The pocket park, sponsored by Ben E. Keith Foods, will have picnic tables, string lighting and public murals by 10 artists on the theme "Eat Local. Eat Often," the company's "mantra," according to a news release.

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership's Public Spaces Committee will choose the winners and announce them March 31. All artwork must be completed by April 30.

For more details and an application, visit tinyurl.com/my3abc7m.

Visual 'Symphonie'

Videographer Darren Crisp superimposes Symphony of Northwest Arkansas principal oboist Theresa Delaplain on an image of Paris by artist Romain Erkiletlian for a multimedia performance Charles Gounod’s "Petite Symphonie," streaming April 2. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas collaborates with French visual artist Romain Erkiletlian and videographer Darren Crisp for a digital production of composer Charles Gounod's "Petite Symphonie," which it will make available for free at 6:30 p.m. April 2 on Facebook, YouTube and at sonamusic.org.

Nine orchestra wind players — Kristen Salinas, flute; Theresa Delaplain and Kristin Weber, oboe; Richard Bobo and Kay Brusca, bassoon; Bruce Schultz and Jason Hofmeister, horn; and Trevor Stewart and Orlando Scalia, clarinet — will perform the piece "over" Erkiletlian landscapes that the artist says reflect what the composer might have experienced in Paris when the work premiered in 1885.