Get to know Hogs D-lineman target Tre Emory

Defensive lineman Tre Emory, who is a major target for Arkansas, did a virtual visit with the Razorbacks on Jan. 30.
Emory, 6-3, 300 pounds, of Mount Pleasant, Texas, has offers from schools such as Arkansas, Virginia Tech, TCU, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Colorado and others. He has said he “most definitely” will visit Fayetteville once the dead period is over.
Nickname: Tre
City/School: Mount Pleasant, Texas
Height: 6-3
Weight: 295 pounds
Bench press: 375 pounds
Squat: 620 pounds
Number of years playing football: 13
School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: Baylor, TCU, Oklahoma State
I liked Arkansas because: It’s a well-run organization
I plan to major in: Engineering or culinary arts
The recruiting process is: Exciting and great, just stressful at times
If I couldn’t play football I would star in: Cooking
Favorite video game: Madden 21
I’m happiest when I’m: Playing the game I love, which is football
My mom is always on me to: Clean my room
My favorite NFL player: Russell Wilson
Favorite music: Any NBA Youngboy song
Must watch TV show: House of Payne
How would you spend $1 million: Get my mom a house and getting Jordans
What superpower would you choose if given the option: It would be to never get tired
My two pet peeves are: When people ask me a lot of questions and people that talk a lot
Favorite uniform color combo: Red Jersey/black pants
Team entrance song, if you could pick: Murder business by NBA Youngboy
Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: My girlfriend
Favorite animal and why: Gorilla because they’re big and aggressive, like myself
My hidden talent is: Rapping
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick-fil-A because it’s delicious
I will never eat: Chitterlings because they stink
My favorite junk food: Takis
The strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Alligator
My dream date would be: Alicia Keys
Hobbies: Working out and playing video games
One thing I could not live without: My mother
My role model: Aaron Donald because he’s one of the best to ever do it
Words that describe me: Funny, gentle, unique, nice and loving
People would be surprised I: Used to play baseball