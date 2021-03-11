Get to know Hogs D-lineman target Tre Emory

Defensive lineman Tre Emory, who is a major target for Arkansas, did a virtual visit with the Razorbacks on Jan. 30.

Emory, 6-3, 300 pounds, of Mount Pleasant, Texas, has offers from schools such as Arkansas, Virginia Tech, TCU, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Colorado and others. He has said he “most definitely” will visit Fayetteville once the dead period is over.

Nickname: Tre

City/School: Mount Pleasant, Texas

Height: 6-3

Weight: 295 pounds

Bench press: 375 pounds

Squat: 620 pounds

Number of years playing football: 13

School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: Baylor, TCU, Oklahoma State

I liked Arkansas because: It’s a well-run organization

I plan to major in: Engineering or culinary arts

The recruiting process is: Exciting and great, just stressful at times

If I couldn’t play football I would star in: Cooking

Favorite video game: Madden 21

I’m happiest when I’m: Playing the game I love, which is football

My mom is always on me to: Clean my room

My favorite NFL player: Russell Wilson

Favorite music: Any NBA Youngboy song

Must watch TV show: House of Payne

How would you spend $1 million: Get my mom a house and getting Jordans

What superpower would you choose if given the option: It would be to never get tired

My two pet peeves are: When people ask me a lot of questions and people that talk a lot

Favorite uniform color combo: Red Jersey/black pants

Team entrance song, if you could pick: Murder business by NBA Youngboy

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: My girlfriend

Favorite animal and why: Gorilla because they’re big and aggressive, like myself

My hidden talent is: Rapping

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick-fil-A because it’s delicious

I will never eat: Chitterlings because they stink

My favorite junk food: Takis

The strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Alligator

My dream date would be: Alicia Keys

Hobbies: Working out and playing video games

One thing I could not live without: My mother

My role model: Aaron Donald because he’s one of the best to ever do it

Words that describe me: Funny, gentle, unique, nice and loving

People would be surprised I: Used to play baseball