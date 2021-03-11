17 arrested on drug, gun charges after Arkansas investigation

An operation by law enforcement targeting associates of a drug organization resulted in 17 arrests in the Searcy and White County area, the U.S. District Attorney announced Thursday.

The investigation called Operation Central Sweep began in April 2020 to combat the increase in violent crimes associated with gang-related activity by a drug distribution organization operating around Searcy, according to a news release.

Indictments by a grand jury named 33 defendants charged with various drug and firearm offenses, the release states.

Officers arrested 17 individuals, eight named defendants were already in state custody and eight defendants are considered fugitives, according to the U.S. District Attorney. Those arrested today will appear in court at 9 a.m. on Monday for plea and arraignment, the release states.

Operation Central Sweep led to the seizure of 105 pounds of methamphetamine, 3.3 pounds of cocaine and 44 firearms, the release states. During arrests Thursday, agents seized four additional firearms, according to authorities.

The 33 defendants include:

Juan Ahumada, 26, of Searcy

Cory Birdwell, 34, of Searcy

Benjamin Blue, 44, of Searcy

Timothy Johnston, 58, of Searcy

Cynthia Rainey, 35, of Searcy

John Rayburn, 30, of Searcy

Andre Smith, 21, of Searcy

Aaron Cromwell, 29, of Searcy

Marcus Trouten, 35, of Searcy

Evander Young, 32, of Searcy

Kayla Haggins, 26, of Helena-West Helena

Keith Johnson, 38, of Helena-West Helena

Donald Patterson, 33, of Helena-West Helena

Nathaniel Stipes, 28, of Judsonia

Anthony Miles, 55, of Judsonia

Michael Matthews, 39, of Bald Knob

Kenny Isom, 32, of McRae

Christopher Barefield, 28, of Conway

Christopher Koser, 19, of Judsonia

Terry White, 26, of Searcy

Roderick Roberson, 43, of Searcy

Justice Cunningham, 23, of Searcy

Athena Delancey, 40, of Augusta

Sigmond Donelson, 47, of Searcy

Lyron Johnson, 57, of Searcy

Earl Lockhart III, 44, of Augusta

Felicia Mason, 25, of Searcy

Rodney Bishop, 46, of Judsonia

Dennis Boatman, 29, of Searcy

Albert Cates, 57, of Searcy

Rickey Jones, 34, of Searcy

Branden Priddy, 29, of Searcy

Keith Williams, 47, of Augusta