17 arrested on drug, gun charges after Arkansas investigation

An operation by law enforcement targeting associates of a drug organization resulted in 17 arrests in the Searcy and White County area, the U.S. District Attorney announced Thursday.
The investigation called Operation Central Sweep began in April 2020 to combat the increase in violent crimes associated with gang-related activity by a drug distribution organization operating around Searcy, according to a news release.
Indictments by a grand jury named 33 defendants charged with various drug and firearm offenses, the release states.
Officers arrested 17 individuals, eight named defendants were already in state custody and eight defendants are considered fugitives, according to the U.S. District Attorney. Those arrested today will appear in court at 9 a.m. on Monday for plea and arraignment, the release states.
Operation Central Sweep led to the seizure of 105 pounds of methamphetamine, 3.3 pounds of cocaine and 44 firearms, the release states. During arrests Thursday, agents seized four additional firearms, according to authorities.
The 33 defendants include:
Juan Ahumada, 26, of Searcy
Cory Birdwell, 34, of Searcy
Benjamin Blue, 44, of Searcy
Timothy Johnston, 58, of Searcy
Cynthia Rainey, 35, of Searcy
John Rayburn, 30, of Searcy
Andre Smith, 21, of Searcy
Aaron Cromwell, 29, of Searcy
Marcus Trouten, 35, of Searcy
Evander Young, 32, of Searcy
Kayla Haggins, 26, of Helena-West Helena
Keith Johnson, 38, of Helena-West Helena
Donald Patterson, 33, of Helena-West Helena
Nathaniel Stipes, 28, of Judsonia
Anthony Miles, 55, of Judsonia
Michael Matthews, 39, of Bald Knob
Kenny Isom, 32, of McRae
Christopher Barefield, 28, of Conway
Christopher Koser, 19, of Judsonia
Terry White, 26, of Searcy
Roderick Roberson, 43, of Searcy
Justice Cunningham, 23, of Searcy
Athena Delancey, 40, of Augusta
Sigmond Donelson, 47, of Searcy
Lyron Johnson, 57, of Searcy
Earl Lockhart III, 44, of Augusta
Felicia Mason, 25, of Searcy
Rodney Bishop, 46, of Judsonia
Dennis Boatman, 29, of Searcy
Albert Cates, 57, of Searcy
Rickey Jones, 34, of Searcy
Branden Priddy, 29, of Searcy
Keith Williams, 47, of Augusta