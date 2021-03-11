Sections
COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Long fired as Kansas AD

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:06 a.m.
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2018, file photo, Les Miles, left, is introduced as Kansas football coach by athletic director Jeff Long, right, during a news conference in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas has fired athletic director Jeff Long less than two days after mutually parting with Les Miles amid sexual misconduct allegations dating to the football coach’s time at LSU, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

Kansas has fired Athletic Director Jeff Long less than two days after mutually parting with Les Miles amid sexual misconduct allegations dating to the football coach's time at LSU, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Kurt Watson will serve as the interim athletic director as the school begins searching for both a new AD and new football coach, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Long's dismissal came one day after he vowed to lead the search for Miles' successor, a move that drew significant backlash from Kansas alumni. It was Long who had hired Miles, his friend of more than 30 years, despite questions that ultimately led to his firing Monday night.

The move also comes as the Jayhawks' storied men's basketball program, which is awaiting the decision of an independent arbitrator on what could be severe NCAA sanctions for rules violations, prepares to open the Big 12 Tournament today with the NCAA Tournament on tap next week.

"You know, I focus on these student-athletes," Long said Tuesday. "I got into these intercollegiate athletics for what they did for me. I know how important this experience is for a football player or a rower or a tennis player. ... I have continued to work in their best interests. That's the way I look at that."

One day later, Long was fired from his second consecutive job leading a Division I athletic department. He was let go by the University of Arkansas in 2017 after a tenure that included the scandal surrounding the firing of football coach Bobby Petrino.

FILE - In this July 11, 2018, file photo, Kansas athletic director Jeff Long answers questions during a news conference in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas has fired athletic director Jeff Long less than two days after mutually parting with Les Miles amid sexual misconduct allegations dating to the football coach’s time at LSU, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)
FILE - Kansas head coach Les Miles is shown before an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., in this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo. LSU's former athletic director recommended in 2013 that Les Miles be fired as Tigers football coach because of his behavior with female student workers. Then-Athletic Director Joe Alleva's recommendation to former LSU President F. King Alexander is detailed in a newly released report into how the university handled sexual misconduct complaints. The report was released Friday, March 5, 2021, by the Husch Blackwell law firm. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
