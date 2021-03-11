Sections
Mexico ex-official, four others charged in sex case

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:44 a.m.

MEXICO CITY — Prosecutors in Mexico City said Tuesday that they obtained an arrest warrant for the former local boss of the long-ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, who resigned in 2014 after reports that his office hired women to have sex with him and placed them on party payrolls.

The prosecutors office said Tuesday that former Mexico City politician Cuauhtemoc Gutierrez has been charged with attempted sexual exploitation, false advertising and criminal conspiracy.

The office said another man and three women also faced charges in the case, and all were still at large. It said the government’s anti-money laundering unit had frozen the suspects’ bank accounts, and alerts had been issued to prevent them from leaving the country or to locate them if they already had.

It was not clear if the charges were based on the accusations that emerged in 2014, but they match the allegations against Gutierrez back then. Prosecutors said at that time that they did not have enough evidence to bring the case to trial, but it was later reopened.

