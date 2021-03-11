Nick Moten details commitment to Diamond Hogs

Right-handed pitcher Nick Moten is excited to be an Arkansas Razorback after previously being committed to Missouri.

Moten, 6-0, 205 pounds, of Florissant (Mo.) Westminster Christian, pledged to the Tigers on April 4 last year and reopened his recruiting on Feb. 25.

He picked the Razorbacks over Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Tennessee and other programs.

Shortly after reopening his recruitment, Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs reached out, and on March 5 he committed to the Razorbacks. His pledge gives the program 19 commitments for the 2021 class.

“He gave me an offer I couldn’t refuse, and now I’m a Razorback,” Moten said.

He reports a 95 mph fastball and also features a slider, curveball and changeup in his arsenal. He’s rated the No. 4 prospect in Missouri by Prep Baseball Report.

Moten knows Arkansas freshman pitcher Gabriel Starks and 2021 outfielder commitment Drew Gray, which helped his decision.

“I talked to Drew about it and he was like, 'This is the place to be if you want to get better,'” Moten said. “I know they’re going through some renovations in the stadium with the new player facility.

"I just want to be a part of it.”