Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Spurs to part with Aldridge

LaMarcus Aldridge has played his final game for the San Antonio Spurs, with Coach Gregg Popovich announcing Wednesday night that the team and the seven-time All-Star have mutually agreed to seek opportunities for him elsewhere. The Spurs will try to trade Aldridge before the March 25 deadline. If no trades are worked out, the team could buy Aldridge out and let him sign elsewhere as a free agent. The 35-year-old Aldridge was in his sixth season with the Spurs after playing his first nine NBA seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 draft played in 21 games this season, averaging 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 25.9 minutes -- a career low in rebounds, and his fewest points and minutes since he was a rookie.

Durant's return on hold

Kevin Durant will remain out for the rest of this week and it is unclear when he will return to the Brooklyn Nets lineup, meaning he will miss more than a month with a strained left hamstring. Blake Griffin also will be sidelined when the Nets open the second half today against Boston, though he stressed he's not injured. He and the Nets think it's smart to take their time increasing his workload after his signing Monday. Durant hasn't played since Feb. 13 at Golden State. The Nets hoped at first the injury wouldn't be serious, but announced Feb. 26 that a follow-up MRI showed a clearer picture of the injury and would keep Durant sidelined through the All-Star break.

FOOTBALL

Cowboys awarded 4 picks

The Dallas Cowboys have been awarded the maximum four compensatory picks in April's NFL Draft, while the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers will get three apiece. The NFL announced Wednesday that there will be 32 such picks this year. Carolina, Chicago, Kansas City, the Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota, New England, New Orleans and Philadelphia get two apiece. Baltimore, the Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Tampa Bay and Tennessee will have one each. Compensatory selections are awarded to a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year. Those spots are positioned from the third through sixth rounds of the draft based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.

Saints cut WR, LB

The New Orleans Saints have informed receiver Emmanuel Sanders and linebacker Kwon Alexander they'll be released in moves that will save the club nearly $20 million against the NFL's salary cap, a person familiar with the situation said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the transactions were not yet official. The moves to cut the two veterans came on the same day the league established that the 2021 cap for player payroll would be $182.5 million. Sanders had 61 catches for 726 yards last season. Alexander started seven games for the Saints after being traded to New Orleans from San Francisco in midseason. He had 27 solo or assisted tackles, forced a fumble, recovered 2 fumbles and had 4 passes defensed.

Bills release two

The Buffalo Bills released receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson in moves made Wednesday to free up space under the newly announced salary cap. Brown had one year remaining on a three-year, $27 million contract he signed in free agency. Jefferson had one year left on the two-year, $13.5 million contract he signed in joining the Bills last offseason.

BASEBALL

Reds' Votto out with virus

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is out for an indefinite period after testing positive for covid-19 at spring training, the team said Wednesday. The Reds put Votto on the injured list, and he gave the team permission to announce he was sidelined because he had tested positive for the virus. Reds Manager David Bell said there were "no indications of any other issues with our team." Players are tested at least every other day. The 36-year-old Votto has played in four spring training games, going 4 for 9 at the plate.

TENNIS

Federer returns with win

After more than a year out, Roger Federer started his 24th season on tour with a win. It was far from easy for the former No. 1, though, as he was pushed hard by Dan Evans at the Qatar Open before winning the second-round match 7-6 (8), 3-6, 7-5 on Wednesday. It was Federer's first match in 405 days after having knee surgery after the 2020 Australian Open. Playing for nearly 21/2 hours tested the 39-year-old Swiss player's stamina after his long break. Federer saved a set point at 6-5 down in the first-set tiebreaker and saved two break points at 3-3 in the deciding set before sealing the win with a break of Evans' serve. He showed flashes of his usual brilliance along the way, clinching the first set with a perfect cross-court backhand winner as Evans charged into the net. Having failed to convert a match point at 5-4 in the decider, he used another backhand down the line to clinch the win on his second attempt.