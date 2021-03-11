OPINION | WALLY HALL: NCAA Tourney will be first in 45 years without Kentucky or Duke

It is official: The kings of one and done are done and gone.

Kentucky lost to Mississippi State today, 74-73. Duke lost to covid-19, withdrawing from the ACC Tournament after a player tested positive this morning for the virus.

Both schools have had success by recruiting players who play one year and then turn pro. But this season, it fell apart on them.

For the first time since 1976, the NCAA Tournament will be played without one of them.

Duke finishes the season 13-11.

The Blue Devils beat Louisville on Wednesday and were scheduled to play Florida State today.

Kentucky finished the season 9-16 overall and 8-9 against SEC opponents.

The Wildcats took a 73-72 lead today against Mississippi State, but with seven seconds remaining, the Bulldogs got two free throws. A long three for Kentucky bounced off the back of the rim.

The Wildcats haven't had a losing season since finishing 13-19 in the 1988-89 season.