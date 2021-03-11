Pea Ridge businesses give to Fire Department

PEA RIDGE -- Several businesses have purchased gear for the Fire Department and, in return, had their business logos emblazoned on that gear.

"That logo stays on that gear for its lifetime -- 10 years," Fire Chief Jack Wassman said. "We're going to be promoting them for 10 years on that set of gear."

Jessica Hudson, customer relations with McLarty Daniel, presented a check for $1,700 to Fire Chief Jack Wassman on Monday.

"One, help out with the community," Hudson said for the reason to contribute. "We are big on helping the fire, police and EMTs." She said the company hosts an annual catfish dinner for emergency personnel. She said McLarty Daniel has six stores.

"It is free advertising for 10 years," Wassman said.

A monthly contribution towards the $1,700 price is possible for companies that can't contribute the $1,700 at one time.

In July, Got Your 6ix Project donated a set of bunker gear.

"The Pea Ridge Fire Department works with a nonprofit organization here in town, it's local -- Got Your 6ix. They did a fundraiser for the Pea Ridge Fire Department and we tossed around ideas ... and they said, 'what if we were to buy you guys a set of gear,'" Wassman said. "I think we're on to something. This is something that could potentially take off in the city... we have other businesses that want to do this."

In August, John Dye, owner of Dye Hards Gym, spoke to the City Council about his support for the Fire-EMS Department, while a firefighter showed off the gear emblazoned with the Dye Hards emblem on the gear Dye Hards donated to the department.

In October, a set of bunker gear was purchased with a donation from C.R. Crawford.

In November, Girl Scouts from Troop 5167 were lauded by Deputy Fire Chief Jared Powell, EMS director, for raising $1,500 and donating equipment to the Fire Department.

The Arvest Foundation contributed money to purchase four sets of gear, but without the logo on the gear.

According to records at the Fire Department, businesses or organizations which have donated, or committed to donate, funds to purchase gear include C.R. Crawford Construction, Dye Hards Gym, GY6ix, Arvest Foundation, Rausch Coleman, Ragon Homes and Oak View Animal Clinic.

