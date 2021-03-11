Perry chosen as a player of week

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff quarterback Skyler Perry was named Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his play in the Golden Lions' 33-30 win at Southern on Saturday.

Perry, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior from New Orleans, accounted for 281 yards and four touchdowns in the 2021 spring season opener. Perry completed 22 of 37 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing eight times for 58 yards and two touchdowns.

Perry threw touchdown passes of 14 yards to Josh Wilkes and two yards to Harry Ballard III, both in the second quarter, and ran for scores of 31 yards in the second quarter and two yards in the third quarter.

The Golden Lions are off this week before returning to action at Grambling State at noon March 20. The UAPB Sports Network Broadcast begins at 11:30 a.m. on KPBA-FM 99.3 The Beat, online at uapblionsroar.com/live, and on the free UAPB Athletics App.