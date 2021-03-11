Planners approve car lot, coffee shop

PEA RIDGE -- At a brief, less than five-minute meeting last week, the Planning Commission approved a car lot and coffee shop to be built on North Curtis Avenue.

Jason Ingalls of Expedient Civil Engineering, who is the civil engineer for the development, said the coffee shop will be a drive-up style shop.

Neighbors of the property objected to the car lot at a public hearing at the beginning of the November Planning Commission meeting. At that meeting, property owner Roy Cotton requested a rezone for the 1.1 acre lot at 560 N. Curtis Ave. from Commercial 3 to Commercial 2.

The request was not approved at that time, but Cotton appealed to the City Council, which did approve the rezoning.

In other business, the Planning Commission approved a one-year extension for Sugar Creek RV Park.

The park was originally approved in April 2019. Owner Jeff Arnold told the commission he would have state Health Department approval within the week.

Rachel Dickerson may be reached by email at rdickerson@nwadg.com.